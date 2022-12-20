Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

JACQUES BOSCHUNG APPOINTED AS HEAD OF KUDELSKI SECURITY



20-Dec-2022 / 07:17 CET/CEST

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - December 20, 2022 - The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced the appointment of Mr. Jacques Boschung as head of Kudelski Security, the Group's cybersecurity division. Currently Senior Vice President and General Manager of Kudelski Security for the EMEA region, Jacques Boschung will succeed Andrew Howard as head of Kudelski Security on January 1st, 2023. Jacques Boschung will work closely with Mr. André Kudelski, CEO of the Group, and will be responsible for ensuring profitable growth and further international expansion of Kudelski Security, focusing on the priorities and agility of the organization. Jacques Boschung holds a Master's degree in Physics from the University of Lausanne and has more than 25 years of management experience in Switzerland and the US in the information technology industry, working with companies such as Compaq, EMC, Dell and Inovalon, a data analytics provider for the healthcare industry. "We would like to thank Andrew Howard for his contributions to the growth and expansion of Kudelski Security's high value-added activities," said André Kudelski. "As we look to accelerate this growth into 2023, Jacques Boschung has the right profile to ensure the sustainable and profitable growth of the business." "Since starting at Kudelski Security, I have been impressed by the quality of the people and their know-how. I see great potential for business development, particularly in the high value-added areas, in an environment where cyber threats are increasing significantly," said Jacques Boschung. After a transition period, Andrew Howard will leave the Group to pursue other interests. About the Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com Contacts Cédric Alber Kudelski Group Senior Director Public Relations +41 79 647 61 71 +41 21 732 01 81 cedric.alber@nagra.com Santino Rumasuglia Kudelski Group Vice President - Head of Investor Relations +1 480 430 9952 santino.rumasuglia@nagra.com version française

