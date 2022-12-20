Croatia is preparing to build Eastern Europe's largest energy storage project. IE Energy has secured €19.8 million ($20.9 million) to develop a 50 MW storage system, potentially extendable to 110 MW by 2024.IE Energy, a Croatia-based energy storage operator, is set to build a 50 MW storage project, after securing €19.8 million from the Croatian government via state aid from the European Commission. The package will help the company to partly finance the procurement and installation of grid-scale batteries, in order to provide transmission system operators with grid-balancing services. "IE Energy ...

