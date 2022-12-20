Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.12.2022
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
20.12.2022 | 08:06
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 19

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

20 December 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 19 December 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 65,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 421.8035 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 424 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 417 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 16,375,785 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 229,715,638 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 19 December 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1728417.00 08:34:3200062792063TRLO0LSE
220417.00 08:34:3200062792064TRLO0LSE
95418.50 08:48:0200062792298TRLO0LSE
500418.50 08:48:0200062792299TRLO0LSE
250418.50 08:48:0200062792300TRLO0LSE
96418.50 08:48:0200062792301TRLO0LSE
277418.50 08:48:0200062792302TRLO0LSE
344418.50 08:48:0200062792303TRLO0LSE
1399419.50 08:52:3900062792341TRLO0LSE
1601419.00 08:57:5500062792432TRLO0LSE
257418.00 09:04:0700062792695TRLO0LSE
1114418.00 09:04:0700062792696TRLO0LSE
25421.00 09:41:4100062793661TRLO0LSE
1375421.00 09:41:4100062793662TRLO0LSE
91421.00 09:41:4100062793663TRLO0LSE
1371420.50 09:49:3300062793793TRLO0LSE
118423.00 10:15:3900062794385TRLO0LSE
1493423.50 10:30:1800062794611TRLO0LSE
1000423.00 10:30:2100062794612TRLO0LSE
30423.00 10:30:2100062794613TRLO0LSE
429423.00 10:30:2100062794614TRLO0LSE
1374422.50 10:45:2200062795113TRLO0LSE
1422.00 11:00:0000062795496TRLO0LSE
971422.00 11:04:3300062795584TRLO0LSE
476422.00 11:04:3300062795585TRLO0LSE
1000423.50 11:23:5000062796120TRLO0LSE
146423.50 11:23:5100062796122TRLO0LSE
215423.50 11:23:5100062796123TRLO0LSE
712423.50 11:26:0800062796180TRLO0LSE
628423.50 11:26:0800062796181TRLO0LSE
1752423.50 11:39:4800062796462TRLO0LSE
391423.50 11:39:4800062796463TRLO0LSE
1187423.50 11:39:4800062796464TRLO0LSE
1578423.00 11:45:1400062796618TRLO0LSE
1473423.50 12:02:0400062797068TRLO0LSE
1000422.50 12:14:5700062797470TRLO0LSE
546422.50 12:15:1700062797478TRLO0LSE
1646421.50 12:48:0000062798255TRLO0LSE
1942421.00 12:48:1600062798296TRLO0LSE
1504421.00 12:48:1600062798297TRLO0LSE
1756424.00 13:05:2700062798711TRLO0LSE
974424.00 13:05:2700062798712TRLO0LSE
514423.50 13:05:2700062798713TRLO0LSE
891423.50 13:05:2700062798714TRLO0LSE
616424.00 13:17:0900062799038TRLO0LSE
148424.00 13:17:0900062799039TRLO0LSE
624424.00 13:17:0900062799040TRLO0LSE
1568423.50 13:24:4600062799440TRLO0LSE
24423.50 13:52:0100062800175TRLO0LSE
500423.50 13:52:0100062800176TRLO0LSE
1020423.50 13:52:0100062800177TRLO0LSE
1494423.00 14:03:2700062800585TRLO0LSE
861422.00 14:34:1900062801840TRLO0LSE
784422.00 14:34:1900062801841TRLO0LSE
116422.00 14:40:2900062802289TRLO0LSE
230422.50 14:45:0700062802529TRLO0LSE
210422.50 14:45:0700062802530TRLO0LSE
309422.50 14:45:0700062802531TRLO0LSE
489422.00 14:47:4800062802681TRLO0LSE
902422.00 14:47:4800062802682TRLO0LSE
61422.00 14:47:5100062802684TRLO0LSE
375422.00 14:49:4000062802789TRLO0LSE
1473422.00 14:52:2800062802946TRLO0LSE
233422.00 15:03:4700062803521TRLO0LSE
173422.00 15:03:4700062803522TRLO0LSE
624422.00 15:03:4700062803523TRLO0LSE
24422.00 15:03:4700062803524TRLO0LSE
233422.00 15:08:1200062803979TRLO0LSE
1682422.00 15:08:1200062803980TRLO0LSE
420422.00 15:13:2500062804360TRLO0LSE
1632422.00 15:27:1100062805183TRLO0LSE
702421.50 15:27:1600062805187TRLO0LSE
598421.50 15:27:3500062805201TRLO0LSE
164421.50 15:28:0600062805221TRLO0LSE
923420.50 15:34:3200062805603TRLO0LSE
588420.50 15:34:3500062805604TRLO0LSE
391421.00 15:36:2700062805707TRLO0LSE
452421.00 15:36:2700062805708TRLO0LSE
1509421.50 15:47:1000062806435TRLO0LSE
491421.00 15:49:3200062806580TRLO0LSE
640421.00 15:49:4700062806596TRLO0LSE
455421.00 15:52:3800062806726TRLO0LSE
571421.00 15:53:4200062806793TRLO0LSE
126421.00 15:55:4100062806960TRLO0LSE
570421.00 15:57:2700062807031TRLO0LSE
124421.00 15:57:2700062807032TRLO0LSE
239421.00 15:59:4800062807118TRLO0LSE
326421.00 15:59:4800062807119TRLO0LSE
297421.00 15:59:4800062807120TRLO0LSE
262421.00 16:05:0700062807540TRLO0LSE
390421.00 16:05:0700062807541TRLO0LSE
582421.00 16:05:0700062807542TRLO0LSE
241421.00 16:05:0700062807543TRLO0LSE
253421.00 16:10:4700062807890TRLO0LSE
600421.00 16:10:4700062807891TRLO0LSE
183421.00 16:10:4700062807892TRLO0LSE
8421.00 16:10:4700062807893TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
