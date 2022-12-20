Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

20 December 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 19 December 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 65,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 421.8035 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 424 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 417 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 16,375,785 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 229,715,638 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 19 December 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1728 417.00 08:34:32 00062792063TRLO0 LSE 220 417.00 08:34:32 00062792064TRLO0 LSE 95 418.50 08:48:02 00062792298TRLO0 LSE 500 418.50 08:48:02 00062792299TRLO0 LSE 250 418.50 08:48:02 00062792300TRLO0 LSE 96 418.50 08:48:02 00062792301TRLO0 LSE 277 418.50 08:48:02 00062792302TRLO0 LSE 344 418.50 08:48:02 00062792303TRLO0 LSE 1399 419.50 08:52:39 00062792341TRLO0 LSE 1601 419.00 08:57:55 00062792432TRLO0 LSE 257 418.00 09:04:07 00062792695TRLO0 LSE 1114 418.00 09:04:07 00062792696TRLO0 LSE 25 421.00 09:41:41 00062793661TRLO0 LSE 1375 421.00 09:41:41 00062793662TRLO0 LSE 91 421.00 09:41:41 00062793663TRLO0 LSE 1371 420.50 09:49:33 00062793793TRLO0 LSE 118 423.00 10:15:39 00062794385TRLO0 LSE 1493 423.50 10:30:18 00062794611TRLO0 LSE 1000 423.00 10:30:21 00062794612TRLO0 LSE 30 423.00 10:30:21 00062794613TRLO0 LSE 429 423.00 10:30:21 00062794614TRLO0 LSE 1374 422.50 10:45:22 00062795113TRLO0 LSE 1 422.00 11:00:00 00062795496TRLO0 LSE 971 422.00 11:04:33 00062795584TRLO0 LSE 476 422.00 11:04:33 00062795585TRLO0 LSE 1000 423.50 11:23:50 00062796120TRLO0 LSE 146 423.50 11:23:51 00062796122TRLO0 LSE 215 423.50 11:23:51 00062796123TRLO0 LSE 712 423.50 11:26:08 00062796180TRLO0 LSE 628 423.50 11:26:08 00062796181TRLO0 LSE 1752 423.50 11:39:48 00062796462TRLO0 LSE 391 423.50 11:39:48 00062796463TRLO0 LSE 1187 423.50 11:39:48 00062796464TRLO0 LSE 1578 423.00 11:45:14 00062796618TRLO0 LSE 1473 423.50 12:02:04 00062797068TRLO0 LSE 1000 422.50 12:14:57 00062797470TRLO0 LSE 546 422.50 12:15:17 00062797478TRLO0 LSE 1646 421.50 12:48:00 00062798255TRLO0 LSE 1942 421.00 12:48:16 00062798296TRLO0 LSE 1504 421.00 12:48:16 00062798297TRLO0 LSE 1756 424.00 13:05:27 00062798711TRLO0 LSE 974 424.00 13:05:27 00062798712TRLO0 LSE 514 423.50 13:05:27 00062798713TRLO0 LSE 891 423.50 13:05:27 00062798714TRLO0 LSE 616 424.00 13:17:09 00062799038TRLO0 LSE 148 424.00 13:17:09 00062799039TRLO0 LSE 624 424.00 13:17:09 00062799040TRLO0 LSE 1568 423.50 13:24:46 00062799440TRLO0 LSE 24 423.50 13:52:01 00062800175TRLO0 LSE 500 423.50 13:52:01 00062800176TRLO0 LSE 1020 423.50 13:52:01 00062800177TRLO0 LSE 1494 423.00 14:03:27 00062800585TRLO0 LSE 861 422.00 14:34:19 00062801840TRLO0 LSE 784 422.00 14:34:19 00062801841TRLO0 LSE 116 422.00 14:40:29 00062802289TRLO0 LSE 230 422.50 14:45:07 00062802529TRLO0 LSE 210 422.50 14:45:07 00062802530TRLO0 LSE 309 422.50 14:45:07 00062802531TRLO0 LSE 489 422.00 14:47:48 00062802681TRLO0 LSE 902 422.00 14:47:48 00062802682TRLO0 LSE 61 422.00 14:47:51 00062802684TRLO0 LSE 375 422.00 14:49:40 00062802789TRLO0 LSE 1473 422.00 14:52:28 00062802946TRLO0 LSE 233 422.00 15:03:47 00062803521TRLO0 LSE 173 422.00 15:03:47 00062803522TRLO0 LSE 624 422.00 15:03:47 00062803523TRLO0 LSE 24 422.00 15:03:47 00062803524TRLO0 LSE 233 422.00 15:08:12 00062803979TRLO0 LSE 1682 422.00 15:08:12 00062803980TRLO0 LSE 420 422.00 15:13:25 00062804360TRLO0 LSE 1632 422.00 15:27:11 00062805183TRLO0 LSE 702 421.50 15:27:16 00062805187TRLO0 LSE 598 421.50 15:27:35 00062805201TRLO0 LSE 164 421.50 15:28:06 00062805221TRLO0 LSE 923 420.50 15:34:32 00062805603TRLO0 LSE 588 420.50 15:34:35 00062805604TRLO0 LSE 391 421.00 15:36:27 00062805707TRLO0 LSE 452 421.00 15:36:27 00062805708TRLO0 LSE 1509 421.50 15:47:10 00062806435TRLO0 LSE 491 421.00 15:49:32 00062806580TRLO0 LSE 640 421.00 15:49:47 00062806596TRLO0 LSE 455 421.00 15:52:38 00062806726TRLO0 LSE 571 421.00 15:53:42 00062806793TRLO0 LSE 126 421.00 15:55:41 00062806960TRLO0 LSE 570 421.00 15:57:27 00062807031TRLO0 LSE 124 421.00 15:57:27 00062807032TRLO0 LSE 239 421.00 15:59:48 00062807118TRLO0 LSE 326 421.00 15:59:48 00062807119TRLO0 LSE 297 421.00 15:59:48 00062807120TRLO0 LSE 262 421.00 16:05:07 00062807540TRLO0 LSE 390 421.00 16:05:07 00062807541TRLO0 LSE 582 421.00 16:05:07 00062807542TRLO0 LSE 241 421.00 16:05:07 00062807543TRLO0 LSE 253 421.00 16:10:47 00062807890TRLO0 LSE 600 421.00 16:10:47 00062807891TRLO0 LSE 183 421.00 16:10:47 00062807892TRLO0 LSE 8 421.00 16:10:47 00062807893TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

