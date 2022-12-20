Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Grant of Options

20 December 2022

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Grant of Options, PDMR Dealings and Extension of Consultancy Agreement

The board of Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) is pleased to inform shareholders that the Company has entered into a number of additional consultancy agreements with industry experts who are now part of the Company's research and development ("R&D") team.

The Company has granted 37,500,000 options (the "Options") to certain consultants, members of the R&D team and in house staff, over new ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows:

Options over 25,000,000 Ordinary Shares exercisable at 5 pence per new Ordinary Share which are all immediately exercisable.

Options Granted Exercise Period Ends 7,500,000 31/03/2023 5,000,000

5,000,000

5,000,000

2,500,000 22/05/2025

15/12/2024

06/06/2023

28/02/2023

Options over 12,500,000 Ordinary Shares exercisable at 10 pence per new Ordinary Share with exercise periods as shown below

Options Granted Exercise Period Ends 5,000,000

5,000,000

2,500,000 30/06/2023

22/05/2025

15/12/2024

Included in the above totals are:

5,000,000 Options issued to the Company's Non-Executive Director Mr Peter Fuhrman, (as anticipated in the 12 September 2022 announcement), as follows:

2,500,000 exercisable at 5 pence at any time up to 15/12/2024,

at any time up to 15/12/2024, 2,500,000 exercisable at 10 pence at any time up to 15/12/2024,

2,500,000 Options issued to Mr Mark Trafeli, the newly appointed Non-Executive Director, as follows:

2,500,000 exercisable at 5 pence at any time up to 15/12/2024,

10,000,000 Options issued to the Company's cryptography expert specialising in cryptocurrency mining blockchain optimisations, whose 10,000,000 Options (initially announced on 2 June 2021) expired in June 2022, and whose contract has been extended, as follows:

5,000,000 Options exercisable at 5 pence at any time up to 22/05/2025,

at any time up to 22/05/2025, 5,000,000 Options exercisable at 10 pence between 06/05/2023 to 22/05/2025 .

The Company now has outstanding Options exercisable at 5 pence over 137,500,000 Ordinary Shares and Options exercisable at 10 pence over 127,500,000 Ordinary Shares. Options expire between 2023 and 2026.

The number of Options still available to be issued (as duly authorised at the General Meeting held on 6 May 2022) is 35,000,000.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Chairman of QBT, commented: "Our option-based reward policy, applied to all non-University key members of the R&D team is now in place. While we have awarded new options to those consultants who were engaged this year by the Company, we have also extended the terms for some of the options which have previously been allocated, while increasing the exercise price of part of them.

"The R&D team is very focused on its highly demanding challenge of improving the core SHA-256 performance, which the Bitcoin industry has been trying to address for the last ten years. Awarding options to the key researchers of our R&D team is not a further motivational element, but the acknowledgment of their contribution and the sharing of the large potential rewards."

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.

