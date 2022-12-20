Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.12.2022
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
WKN: 856200 ISIN: BE0003470755 Ticker-Symbol: SOL 
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
BEL-20
CAC Next 20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.12.2022 | 08:34
Solvay S.A.: Solvay 2023 Financial Calendar

Solvay 2023 Financial Calendar


Brussels, December 20, 2022, 08:30 CET - Solvay today publishes its 2023 financial calendar and invites the financial community to mark their calendar accordingly.

EventDate
Full year 2022 earnings February 23, 2023
First quarter 2023 earnings May 4, 2023
Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting May 9, 2023
First half year 2023 earnings August 3, 2023
First nine months 2023 earnings November 3, 2023


Quiet period dates will be provided prior to each earnings' season.

We invite you to join our mailing listto receive events notifications.


Do you want to review our thematic webinars from 2022?

  • Clean mobility (https://www.solvay.com/sites/g/files/srpend221/files/2022-02/Auto%20Batteries%20webinar.pdf) (February 2, 2022)
  • Consumer (https://www.solvay.com/sites/g/files/srpend221/files/2022-06/Consumer%20webinar%20presentation%20-%20June%2015.pptx_.pdf) (June 15, 2022)
  • Peroxides (https://www.solvay.com/sites/g/files/srpend221/files/2022-10/Peroxides%20presentation%20to%20investors%20-%20Oct%202022%20%281%29.pdf) (October 4, 2022)


More information can be found on www.solvay.com/en/investors


