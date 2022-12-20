Solvay S.A.: Solvay 2023 Financial Calendar

Solvay 2023 Financial Calendar





Brussels, December 20, 2022, 08:30 CET - Solvay today publishes its 2023 financial calendar and invites the financial community to mark their calendar accordingly.

Event Date Full year 2022 earnings February 23, 2023 First quarter 2023 earnings May 4, 2023 Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting May 9, 2023 First half year 2023 earnings August 3, 2023 First nine months 2023 earnings November 3, 2023



Quiet period dates will be provided prior to each earnings' season.

We invite you to join our mailing listto receive events notifications.





Do you want to review our thematic webinars from 2022?

Clean mobility (https://www.solvay.com/sites/g/files/srpend221/files/2022-02/Auto%20Batteries%20webinar.pdf) (February 2, 2022)

Consumer (https://www.solvay.com/sites/g/files/srpend221/files/2022-06/Consumer%20webinar%20presentation%20-%20June%2015.pptx_.pdf) (June 15, 2022)

Peroxides (https://www.solvay.com/sites/g/files/srpend221/files/2022-10/Peroxides%20presentation%20to%20investors%20-%20Oct%202022%20%281%29.pdf) (October 4, 2022)





More information can be found on www.solvay.com/en/investors