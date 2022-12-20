Opening of the 250th Petits-fils agency in France

Petits-Fils: first private player in home care services for elderly people in France Rapid growth fuelled by high demand: number of agencies multiplied by more than 4x since acquisition in 2018 (from 58 to 250 agencies), already above 2023 ambition of 200 agencies Recognised quality : client satisfaction rate at 97% Confirmed employer attractivity : 9 caregivers out of 10 satisfied with their working conditions, and low absenteeism rate at 4,5%

More than 330 home care agencies across Europe

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people, announces the opening of its 250th home care agencies within its Petits-Fils network in France (Mâcon East of France), which size in number of agencies has been multiplied by more than 4x since its acquisition by Korian in 2018. The development of the Petits-fils network is already well above 2023 ambition of 200 agencies announced at Korian Capital Markets Day in September 2019.

Petits-fils is the first home care network specialised in dependency in France1 and is developing a proximity network at the heart of French territories to cover growing home care services need from elderly people. Its success has been built on a unique model, based on:

A recognised quality of service 97% of client satisfaction 2 with experienced and graduated caregivers, accompanying a limited number of elderly persons (2 to 3)

97% of client satisfaction with experienced and graduated caregivers, accompanying a limited number of elderly persons (2 to 3) A strong employer brand , offering the possibility to select missions, an above industry average remuneration and permanent contracts (95%)

, offering the possibility to select missions, an above industry average remuneration and permanent contracts (95%) A rapid deployment fuelled by motivated franchisees, rooted in their regions

At the European level, Korian network include 330 home care agencies, offering to elderly and/or fragile people solutions to remain or return to home when it is appropriate.

With a 20% rise expected by 2030 in the European population aged over 65 years, and most elderly people favouring at-home solutions when possible, the demand for this type of services is expected to continue rising.

To respond to the increasing desire to stay at home, Korian is also developing, within its Healthcare activities, its outpatient capacities, which have reached more than 100 000 sessions per month, from 60 000 in 2020.

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

____________________

1 By number of agencies and total turnover

2 Satisfaction survey conducted by Becoming in October 2022 among 4,400 clients

