Compagnie Ivoirienne d'Electricité (CIE), a utility in the Ivory Coast, is set to inaugurate its first solar plant - a €40 million ($42.59 million), 37.5 MW installation, backed by a 10 MW storage system by Saft.The director of CIE, Ivory Coast's state-owned utility, said last week that the country is set to inaugurate its first solar plant, but he did not provide details about the launch date. The 37.5 MW installation in Boundiali, in the northern part of the West African country, will sell electricity to CIE. "After having experimented with fossil fuels and hydroelectricity, [Ivory Coast], ...

