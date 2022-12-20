HEINEKEN NV: Heineken N.V. to nominate two new Supervisory Board members

Amsterdam, 20 December 2022 - Heineken N.V. nominates Mrs. Beatriz Pardo and Mr. Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh for appointment as members of the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on 20 April 2023 for a four-year term.





Mrs. Beatriz Pardo, a Spanish national, is Vice President General Manager of Starbucks Reserve in the United States at the Starbucks Coffee Company. She joined Starbucks in 2018 from Grupo Vips where she was Division CEO. Prior to this, Mrs. Pardo held executive positions in Carrefour, Canelafoods and Monitor Deloitte. During her international career, she built up extensive experience in brand strategy, retail concept innovation and operations. She graduated in Economics and Business Administration from the Universidad Pontificia de Comillas of Madrid.

Mr. Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh, a Dutch national, currently serves as chairman of the Supervisory Board of BE Semiconductor Industries (until its AGM in April 2023). He is also a member of the Supervisory Board of ING and vice-chairman of the Supervisory Board of HAL Holding. He is a lawyer and was partner at the law firm De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek. He was also Chief Corporate Governance Counsel and member of the Executive Board of Royal Ahold. He has vast expertise in corporate governance, corporate law and sustainability. He holds a master's degree in law from Utrecht University.

Furthermore, non-binding nominations for the reappointment of Mr. Michel de Carvalho and Mrs. Rosemary Ripley for a period of four years shall be submitted to the AGM on 20 April 2023 for approval. Mrs. Ingrid-Helen Arnold's term at the Supervisory Board will end at the AGM. The Supervisory Board is grateful for Mrs. Arnold's commitment and contributions to the Supervisory Board and its Audit Committee over the past years.

Mr. Jean-Marc Huët, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. commented:

"We are verypleased with the nominations.Mrs. Pardo has a wealth of international experience in premium brands and innovation.Mr. Hijmans van den Bergh is a seasoned executive and board member andhe will bring extensive relevant legal, sustainabilityand retail experience.As the company continues its journey of long term, sustainable value creation with a greater focus on meeting the needs of consumers and customers, I am confident that Mrs. Pardo and Mr. Hijmans van den Bergh will prove valuable members of the Supervisory Board.

We are also very pleased that Mr. de Carvalho and Mrs. Ripley are available for reappointment. I would like to thank Mrs. Arnold for sharing her knowledge and experience over the past four years, especially in the area of digital and technology. Her dedication to the Supervisory Board has been highly appreciated. We wish her all the best for the future."

