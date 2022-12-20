The Brand's New Destination at Grafton Street will Showcase its Diverse Comfort Offering

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company, is elevating its presence in Ireland with the opening of a flagship store on Dublin's Grafton Street. Joining the concept store on Henry Street and four retail destinations in greater Dublin, the new 929-square-meter location is designed to present Skechers' extensive offering and comfort technologies in one of the country's most highly trafficked districts.

Skechers opens its first flagship store on Grafton Street, expanding the Company's presence in Ireland. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Millions of Ireland's locals and tourists know and love Skechers' renowned technologies, and Skechers is making it easier than ever to enjoy more comfort through its footwear and apparel," said Peter Youell, managing director for Skechers in the UK and Ireland. "Through our ambassadors Jamie Redknapp and Myleene Klass and our beautiful product showcase, our head-to-toe offering is on full display at our new flagship store on Grafton Street-and its central location alongside esteemed international retailers will attract consumers of every age to the latest Skechers offers, from our Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins styles to our extensive performance, fashion, sport, casual and work and children's collections."

"Skechers has an established network of stores across Great Britain and Ireland, and we continue to invest in key markets like this on our path to reach $10 billion in annual sales by 2026," said David Weinberg, chief operating officer of Skechers. "This flagship destination adds dimension to our brand-building excitement and driving our comfort message home in a district that makes big impressions on consumers. We believe this new store's an ideal centerpiece-ready to captivate and drive growth across Ireland and Northern Ireland as well as Europe."

Displaying Skechers' unique assortment of shoes, coordinating apparel and accessories as well as a dedicated performance shop, the new destination at 13-14 Grafton Street mirrors the brand's premier retail stores while catering to local styles-a reimagined mid-century modern design with state-of-the art technology including digital screens and colorful lightboxes presenting its latest marketing.

From fashion styles to lifestyle product and performance shoes for sport enthusiasts, Skechers' offering is enhanced with the Company's signature comfort innovations-including its patented Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins Technology, Massage Fit Technology, Skechers Arch Fit Technology, Skechers Max Cushioning Technology, Skechers Hyper Burst Technology, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam, Skechers Relaxed Fit Technology and Skechers Stretch Fit Technology.

The flagship store joins 111 Skechers retail stores across Ireland and the UK. Consumers can also find the brand's collections at over 525 Skechers stores in the United States, more than 3,800 international stores, online at Skechers.com, and at leading retailers worldwide.

About Skechers USA Ltd. and Skechers USA, Inc.

Skechers USA Ltd. is an English subsidiary of Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and 4,458 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

