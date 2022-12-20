Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D3XK ISIN: NO0012740218 Ticker-Symbol: 0AI0 
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC SNDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC SNDR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.12.2022 | 09:06
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Ex reverse split today

Reference is made to key information published by Awilco Drilling PLC on 23 November and 16 December 2022.

The Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts ("SNDRs") in Awilco Drilling PLC will be traded ex reverse split, new ISIN and new face value as from today 20 December 2022.

Name of company: Awilco Drilling PLC

Name of issuer of Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts ("SNDRs"): Nordic Issuer Services AS

Type of corporate action: SNDR reverse split

Reverse split ratio: one hundred (100) old SNDRs will give one (1) new SNDRs

Ex-date: 20 December 2022

New ISIN: NO0012785098

Following completion of the reverse SNDR split, the new number of shares underlying the SNDRs of Awilco Drilling PLC will be 545.815, each with a par value of GBP 0.65 per share. There will be one SNDR for each underlying share.


This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.


AWILCO DRILLING PLC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.