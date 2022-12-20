DJ CMG CLEANTECH S.A. WELCOMES FOUR NEW DIRECTORS (ADMINISTRATEURS), DOUBLING DOWN ON ITS CLEAN ENERGY EXPERTISE AT BOARD LEVEL

CMG Cleantech S.A. CMG CLEANTECH S.A. WELCOMES FOUR NEW DIRECTORS (ADMINISTRATEURS), DOUBLING DOWN ON ITS CLEAN ENERGY EXPERTISE AT BOARD LEVEL 20-Dec-2022 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, 20 December 2022 - CMG Cleantech S.A. ("CMG"), the renewable energy company listed on the Euronext Paris Exchange, has announced four key strategic appointments to its Board as part of its second phase of development. The Company announces the appointments of veteran green technology executives John Darling, Tony Booth, Shaun Green and Craig Miller to its Board of Directors. Darren Taylor steps down from his existing Chair (Président du Conseil d'Administration) position to focus on his CEO (Directeur Général) role, as John Darling is appointed as the CMG's new Chair (Président du Conseil d'Administration).

John Darling, Chair (Président du Conseil d'Administration) John Darling comes with 25 years' experience in construction and the ESG global economy, working as a Director in the life science sector with Mace and ISG. Specialising in delivering technical green project plans and managing the delivery of high-profile, multi-million-pound projects across EMEA, John's particular focus has been on the installation of systems to produce zero-emissions energy for the running of commercial buildings and laboratories. He has also been instrumental in the design and installation of solar, power storage and hydrogen-driven generation.

John Darling said, "CMG is one of the most exciting business opportunities I have seen. The clean tech space is exploding with innovation. I look forward to sharing my experience and network in a way that can help us scale up and deliver maximum value to all stakeholders."

Tony Booth, Director (Administrateur), Former Williams Advanced Engineering director, Tony Booth joins CMG with 20 years' experience in new, sector-changing technologies. Tony has worked extensively in global roles, leading technology transfer to electrification with FTSE 250 Johnson Matthey PLC and UK heritage brand Williams Grand Prix.

Tony Booth said, "CMG's technology strategy is industry changing and I am very excited to be a part of the challenge. The team leading CMG's growth strategy and operational delivery are very successful, professional individuals prepared to overcome the global energy challenges."

Shaun Green, Director (Administrateur), Shaun Green joins the team with over 45 years' experience working in the built environment space. This includes a 23-year Director-level stint at Mace; roles at both private and public sector organisations; and successes in Green Energy delivery at local-government level throughout the UK.

Discussing the importance of this role, Shaun Green said: "We are engaged globally in a race against time to reduce our carbon emissions. I believe with the introduction and implementation of our technologies at CMG we can make a huge contribution to achieving this on the journey to net zero."

Craig Miller, Director (Administrateur) Craig Miller, formerly a CMG Board advisor, brings 25 years of experience in professional services, including mergers & acquisitions at JPMorgan, Global VP Business Development at The Adecco Group, and most recently more than 12 years at Microsoft Consulting. In his Microsoft position, Craig has worked with the largest enterprises across Europe, including many global energy companies, to design and execute their business transformations. Craig will bring his expertise to support the CMG Board and executive team in strategy and acquisitions, positioning the company to become a world-class renewable energy player.

Craig Miller said, "With the new Board of Directors now in place, CMG is very well positioned to accelerate bringing to market and deploying new environmental technologies that will make a difference to our planet. We are leveraging our extensive partner network to bring our technology to large-scale deployments, setting new levels of efficiency for low-carbon solutions. Our strategy is to grow CMG by acquiring new technologies, enabling us to offer greater choice to our customers and to increase the positive impact CMG will have in the market and on the environment."

Commenting on the new appointees, CMG's CEO, Darren Taylor said: "The objective of these new appointments is to build on our clean energy and business-building experience, while strengthening our position in this fast-paced industry. We now have an extremely experienced Board, and our new Chair (Président du Conseil d'Administration), John Darling will be a huge asset to CMG as we roll out our innovative technology to a wider market. His award-winning experience, network and commitment to the cause made him a natural fit, and I'm thrilled to be working with John and the new Board as we scale up and look to build a wider group of companies making a positive and sustainable impact."

About CMG Cleantech S.A.

Listed on the Euronext Paris Exchange, CMG Cleantech S.A. is driven by a strong, secure ESG strategy - to develop the clean hydrogen and solar technology at its disposal and help countries, organisations and individuals alleviate their environmental impacts and meet ambitious 2050 carbon neutrality goals.

https://www.cmgcleantech.com/

Contacts for IR and Media Enquiries:

pr@financialmedia.group

Franziska Grobler Financial Media Group

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: CMG CLEANTECH S.A. WELCOMES FOUR NEW DIRECTORS (ADMINISTRATEURS), DOUBLING DOWN ON ITS CLEAN ENERGY EXPERTISE AT BOARD LEVEL

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: CMG Cleantech S.A. 6 place de la Madeleine 75008 Paris France E-mail: charlotte@unity-group.com Internet: https://www.cmgcleantech.com/ ISIN: FR0013406881 Euronext Ticker: MLCMG AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1517627 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1517627 20-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1517627&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2022 04:17 ET (09:17 GMT)