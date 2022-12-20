Growatt's new APX HV cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery has a storage capacity of 5 kWh and a nominal voltage of 650 V. It can be scaled up to six battery modules, for a maximum capacity of 30 kWh, or 60 kWh in parallel. It comes with a 10-year warranty.Growatt has unveiled a cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery for residential and commercial rooftop PV applications. "Integrated with the novel soft-switching parallel connection technology, the new battery solution contributes more energy by eliminating the effect of the energy mismatch between packs, allowing each module ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
