



SINGAPORE, Dec 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake is excited to announce we have become strategic partners with the leading multi-purpose blockchain domain solution Unstoppable Domains to simplify the crypto experience across the Web3 ecosystem. With the new integration, our users can now use a single "crypto username" to make transactions to others as well as applications and services supported by Unstoppable Domains. Conveniently send and receive Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and USDT cryptocurrencies using one simple custom "name" instead of juggling between multiple complicated crypto addresses.With a single Unstoppable Domain name, make transactions of BTC, ETH, ADA, and USDT hassle-free on Moonstake Wallet. Instead of having to share multiple long, alphameric addresses to send and receive, you can just use a simplified, easily readable domain name. Unstoppable Domains are built on the Crypto Name Service (CNS) on Ethereum, issued as ERC-721 tokens that grant user irrevocable ownership of the domains they have created. This means that users are always in full control of their domain and assets and can manage their domain from any compatible wallet, exchange, marketplace, or any other Web3 applications that support this standard.Mitsuru Tezuka, Founder at Moonstake, says: "We are thrilled to partner Unstoppable Domains to simplify crypto transactions for users worldwide. With the human-readable, customized domain name to replace long, complex crypto addresses, Moonstake hopes to improve the experience of crypto users by eliminating user error in your everyday crypto interactions. We are happy to be a strategic partner of the Unstoppable Domains ecosystem to help deliver a frictionless Web3 experience for global users while empowering you to always be in control of your assets."Moonstake started the staking business in 2020 with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, we have developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS / Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1 Billion, allowing Moonstake to become one of the top 10 staking providers globally. Currently, Moonstake supports 18 leading PoS assets including Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras, Centrality, Orbs (Ethereum and Polygon), IOST, TRON, Shiden, FIO, Everscale, Oasisa and Solana.Meanwhile, Unstoppable Domains enables seamless connection to Web3 through the use of blockchain domains. Purchasing your own Unstoppable Domain allows you to have a blockchain-connected web address that turns multiple crypto addresses into one human-readable name that can also connect with exchanges, marketplaces, and other Web3 applications. This greatly simplifies crypto interactions by eliminating user errors when handling many lengthy randomized public keys. The purchased Unstoppable Domain is also in your full control, as you can transfer, upload, and link it to any compatible services and platform, such as Moonstake.Follow us on Twitter and Telegram for the latest updates on Moonstake news!About MoonstakeMoonstake is the world's leading staking service provider that develops and operates decentralized wallet services for businesses and individuals. Since its launch in April 2020, Moonstake has partnered with 27 leading platform providers, including Cardano's constituent Emurgo, developer of the Polkadot-connected blockchain Astar Network Stake Technologies, and the TRON Network with over 50 million users. In May 2021, Moonstake further enhanced its corporate credibility by becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of OIO Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Using blockchain technology, Moonstake aims to progress toward a world where anyone can easily make use of highly secure and reliable digital asset management tools. https://www.moonstake.io/About Moonstake's staking businessFor the staking industry, which has grown into a 630-billion dollar market as of September 2021, Moonstake provides a decentralized staking service that does not require user deposits, and supports nodes around the world in addition to its own validator nodes. Moonstake currently supports the staking of 18 blockchains. With a total staking assets of 1.8 billion USD and a global user base, the company ranked third out of more than 10,000 providers worldwide in June of the same year.About Unstoppable DomainsFounded in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an NFT domain name provider and digital identity platform working to onboard the world onto Web3. Unstoppable Domains offers NFT domains minted on the blockchain that give people full ownership and control of their digital identity, with no renewal fees. With Unstoppable Domains, people can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with a human-readable name and log into and transact with more than 200 apps, wallets, exchanges and marketplaces. The company was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2022. https://unstoppabledomains.com/Source: MoonstakeCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.