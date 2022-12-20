The "Germany Architectural Coatings 2022 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This in-depth report focuses on the market for architectural coatings and includes detailed key data points including market shares, product segments and prices/values. The report provides consumption estimates in both volume and value for architectural coatings, with 2021 as the base year and forecasts to 2026.

The information in the report is based on a comprehensive programme of interviews with key players in Argentina, backed up by thorough secondary research and an in-house database of paints and coatings market data.

Protective Coatings:

Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011 2026)

Prices and market values in EUR, USD and local currency (2020 and 2021)

Market shares by company in volume (2020 and 2021)

Water Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Others)

Solvent Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyls Others)

Type of Paint (Wall Emulsions/Dispersions, Primers/Undercoats, Metal Coatings, Wood

Coatings/Preservatives, Others)

End Use (new Housing, Non Residential, Residential RMI)

Gloss Level (Matt, Semi Gloss, Gloss)

Application (Interior, Exterior)

Paint composition (Additives, Binders/Resins, Solvents, Pigments/Fillers/Extenders)

Paint grade (Economy, Middle, Premium)

Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology, end use and type (2020 and 2021)

Key Topics Covered:

1. DE Coatings Background

1.1 DE Background Overview

1.2 Key Figures

1.3 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

1.3.1 Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters

1.3.2 Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics Vinyls

1.3.3 Imp/Exp: SB Polymers

1.3.4 Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics Vinyls

1.3.5 Imp/Exp: WB Polymers

1.3.6 Imp/Exp: Other Paints Varnishes

2. Foreword Architectural Coatings

3. DE Architectural Coatings Overview Dist.

3.1 DE Arch. Coatings Overview and Distribution

3.2 New Dwelling Construction

4. DE Architectural Coatings Product Section

4.1 DE Market Overview

4.2 Historical Trends and Forecasts: Arch. Coatings

4.2.1 Prices and Market Values

4.2.2 Prices and Values by Application System

4.2.3 Prices and Values by Resin Type

4.2.4 Detailed Prices: Water Based

4.2.5 Detailed Prices: Solvent Based

4.2.6 Prices and Values by Paint Type

4.3 End Use: Historical and Forecasts

4.4 Application System: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.1 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.2 Water Based: Historical and Forecast

4.4.3 Solvent Based: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.4 Paint Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.5 Paint Composition: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.6 Paint Composition: Breakdown by Resin Type

4.4.7 Gloss Levels: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.8 Interior/Exterior: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.9 Paint Grade: Historical and Forecasts

4.5 Market Shares: Architectural Coatings

4.6 Distribution: Architectural Coatings

