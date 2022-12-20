Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Redwood Pharma AB TO (683/22)

At the request of Redwood Pharma AB, Redwood Pharma equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from December 23, 2022. Security name: Redwood Pharma TO 2022/2023:1 --------------------------------------------- Short name: REDW TO4 --------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019070244 --------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 278620 --------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 0,20 per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- One (1) option rights gives the right to subscribe for One (1) new share in Redwood Pharma AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: February 22, 2023 - March 8, 2023 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: March 3, 2023 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bankon +4684638300.