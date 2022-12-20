Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.12.2022
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
WKN: A2AKF9 ISIN: SE0008294789 Ticker-Symbol: 9JV 
Frankfurt
20.12.22
09:15 Uhr
0,044 Euro
-0,002
-4,35 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDWOOD PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDWOOD PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
20.12.2022 | 12:10
86 Leser



Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Redwood Pharma AB TO (683/22)

At the request of Redwood Pharma AB, Redwood Pharma equity rights will be
traded on First North Growth Market as from December 23, 2022. 

Security name: Redwood Pharma TO 2022/2023:1
---------------------------------------------
Short name:   REDW TO4           
---------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019070244         
---------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  278620            
---------------------------------------------

Terms:        Issue price, SEK 0,20 per share            
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
           One (1) option rights gives the right to subscribe for
           One (1) new share in Redwood Pharma AB        
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period: February 22, 2023 - March 8, 2023           
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:   March 3, 2023                     
----------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bankon
+4684638300.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
