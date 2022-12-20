The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Director Declaration

20 December 2022

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14 (2), the Company acknowledges that, with effect from today, Mr Steve Bates, a non-executive Director of the Company, has joined the Board of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc as a non-executive Director.

