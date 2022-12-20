The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Director Declaration
London, December 20
20 December 2022
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
Pursuant to LR 9.6.14 (2), the Company acknowledges that, with effect from today, Mr Steve Bates, a non-executive Director of the Company, has joined the Board of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc as a non-executive Director.
Contact information:
Katherine Manson - 0203 709 8734
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
