Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.12.2022 | 13:06
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Director Declaration

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, December 20

20 December 2022

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14 (2), the Company acknowledges that, with effect from today, Mr Steve Bates, a non-executive Director of the Company, has joined the Board of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc as a non-executive Director.

- END -

Contact information:

Katherine Manson - 0203 709 8734

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.