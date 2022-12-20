uniQure Inc.: uniQure Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Dec. 20, 2022(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that the Company granted equity awards to employees as a material inducement to commencing their employment. The equity grants were approved by the Company's board of directors on December 7, 2022, October 31, 2022, and September 27, 2022 (the "Grant Dates") each in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



In the aggregate on December 7, 2022, 24 employees received 40,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") and options to purchase 26,000 ordinary shares of uniQure. Each option has an exercise price of $23.73 per share, the closing price per ordinary share as reported by Nasdaq on December 7, 2022. In the aggregate on October 31, 2022, 1 employee received 2,400 restricted stock units ("RSUs") and options to purchase 1,500 ordinary shares of uniQure. Each option has an exercise price of $18.62 per share, the closing price per ordinary share as reported by Nasdaq on October 31, 2022. In the aggregate on September 27, 2022, 31 employees received 65,690 restricted stock units ("RSUs") and options to purchase 55,970 ordinary shares of uniQure. Each option has an exercise price of $18.04 per share, the closing price per ordinary share as reported by Nasdaq on September 27, 2022.

Each option has a ten-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the respective grant dates and an additional 6.25% of the shares vesting in approximately equal quarterly installments over the twelve successive quarters following the first anniversary. The RSUs will vest over three years, with one-third of the RSUs vesting annually on each successive anniversary of the Grant Date. The vesting of each grant of options and RSUs is subject to the employee's continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, Fabry disease, and other diseases. www.uniQure.com