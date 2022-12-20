Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

Board, the leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organizations plan smarter enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

"We are excited to be positioned as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software, which in our opinion reflects the business impact of Intelligent Planning realized by organizations seeking to plan, achieve and transform today," said Marco Limena, CEO of Board. "Leading enterprises worldwide recognize the importance of planning smarter, based on the latest actionable insights to deliver better business outcomes."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Click here to read the full complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software, to learn more about Board's Strengths and Cautions, among other provider offerings.

Additional resources

Explore Board on this blog

Follow Board on LinkedIn and Twitter

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

-Gartner, 2022 Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software, Regina Crowder, Farrah Watson, Matthew Mowrey, 14 December 2022

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Board

Board's Intelligent Planning Platform delivers solutions that help over 2,000 organizations worldwide plan smarter enabling actionable insights and better outcomes. Board helps leading enterprises discover crucial insights which drive business decisions and unify strategy, finance and operations through more integrated and intelligent planning to achieve full control of performance. Partnering with Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have digitally transformed their planning processes.

www.board.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005382/en/

Contacts:

Board Contact:

Dan Chappell, VP Global Communications

dchappell@board.com