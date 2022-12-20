Nascent Biotech Inc.: Nascent Biotech Announces Appointment of Dr. Ivan Babic to Scientific Advisory Board

VERO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech", "Nascent", or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology Company developing monoclonal antibodies targeting the treatment of various cancers, announced today that Dr. Ivan Babic, a renowned cancer expert, has been appointed to the Company's scientific advisory board.

Dr. Babic is currently the Director of Gilman Biosciences. With more than 14 years' experience in translational oncology, he has been actively involved in drug discovery and development for the last 8 years.

Dr. Babic has held positions at UCLA and UCSD's Moores Cancer Center. He was also Assistant Professor at the John Wayne Cancer Institute where his lab focused on identifying novel therapeutics for glioblastoma.

"We couldn't be more pleased that Dr. Babic has agreed to join our scientific advisory board," stated Sean Carrick, CEO of Nascent Biotech. "As we continue to build a top global team aspiring toward fresh milestones, Ivan adds critical expertise and a wealth of applied experience, and we are honored to welcome him into the fold."

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotech company engaged in the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers. Its products are not commercially available.

For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

