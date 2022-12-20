Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTCQB: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) (the "Company" or "Iconic") is pleased to provide an additional update on the 2022 drill program for the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project (the 'Project' or 'Property'), located in Nye County, Nevada. Geochemical results and final drill logs have been received for BC2002C and BC2004C. Results appear to show continuous Lithium mineralization in a shallow zone averaging 360 feet (110 meters) thick and a deeper zone averaging 900 feet (274 meters) thick. The drilling delineates an area 4,000 feet (1,220 meters) long in an east-west direction and 2,030 feet (618 meters) long in a north-south direction.

Iconic Minerals Ltd CEO, Richard Kern, comments: "Defining a shallow resource as well as a deeper, higher grade resource are steps toward future production. Both open pit mining and borehole mining are being explored to extract the mineralized material. The continuity of these two flat-lying mineralized horizons indicates similar mineralization may occur basin wide. Bonnie Claire continues to show itself to be one of the largest Lithium Resources in the U.S."

The average Lithium grades of both mineralized zones drilled are similar in all holes drilled to date. The average grades for both horizons are shown in the table below. While the deeper zone is higher grade, both horizons are well above the 600 ppm cut-off used in the Company's resource estimate.

Lithium in All Drill Holes Summary

Zone Total Intercepts (ft) Total Intercepts (m) Average Li (ppm) Upper 1444 440.1312 953 Lower 3575 1089.66 1854 All Averages are Weighted Averages

On the following page are a plan view, geology, and lithium values for Section A-A'. The plan shows three holes forming a nearly east-west section and the last path of the section nearly north-south. The Geology Section shows continuous, nearly flat sediments in all four holes. Lithium-rich fine sediments consisting of mudstone and claystone are separated by barren sandstone. A second, deeper sandstone is intersected in the two western-most holes and underlain by conglomerate. The Lithium Values Section shows all +600 ppm Lithium results. There is good correlation between both geology and lithium grade between all holes.





Plan View

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4609/148753_4c9d4628043458d9_002full.jpg





Section A-A'

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4609/148753_4c9d4628043458d9_003full.jpg





Cross-Section A-A'

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4609/148753_4c9d4628043458d9_004full.jpg

Values and lengths of intercepts for the four holes are shown in the tables below. Intercepts of the Upper Zone range from 320 feet (98 meters) to 382 feet (117 meters) in length with average grades ranging from 820 to 1,042 ppm lithium. The depth to the Upper Zone ranges from 16 to 20 feet (5-6 meters). Intercepts of the Lower Zone range from 620 feet (189 meters) to 1,018 feet (310 meters) thick with average values ranging from 1,043 to 2,065 ppm Lithium. BC2204C had a narrower and lower grade intercept of the Lower Zone because it intercepted the Lower Sandstone at a shallower depth.

Average Lithium in Upper and Lower Zones

Hole Zone Depth (ft) Depth (m) Intercept (ft) Intercept (m) Average Li (ppm) BC2201C* Upper 16.3-378 4.97-115 362 110 970 BC2201C* Lower 1044-2001 318-610 957 292 2065 BC2202C Upper 20-340 6.10-104 320 97.9 820 BC2202C Lower 980-1960 299-597 980 298 1890 BC2203C Upper 20-400 6.10-122 380 116 959 BC2203C Lower 980-1998 299-610 1018 310 2116 BC2204C Upper 18-400 5.49-122 382 117 1042 BC2204C Lower 820-1440 250-439 620 189 1043 *BC2201C is still missing 15.3% of assays All Averages are Weighted Averages

The Company is currently completing the drilling of BC2205C located one-half mile east of BC2203C. The hole is an extension of BC2205 which was a mud/rotary hole. BC2205 was terminated at a depth of 1,000 feet (305 meters) after results from the BC2201 mud/rotary hole were found to be much lower than its core twin, BC2201C. The current core hole is expected to be completed and in for assay before the end of the year.

Qualified Person

Richard Kern, Certified Professional Geologist, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Kern is not independent of the Company as he is the Chief Executive Officer of Iconic.

Bonnie Claire Property

The Bonnie Claire Property is located within Sarcobatus Valley, which is approximately 30 km (19 miles) long and 20 km (12 miles) wide. Quartz-rich volcanic tuffs containing anomalous amounts of lithium occur within and adjacent to the valley. Drill results from the salt flat have included lithium values as high as 5570 ppm Li and a 1560 foot (roughly 475 meter) vertical intercept that averaged 1153 ppm Li. The current 43-101 resource from the PEA report for borehole mineable portion of the resource is 3,407 million tonnes grading 1,013 ppm Li or 18,372 million kilograms of lithium carbonate equivalent. (though this is a resource, not a reserve, and has not yet proven economic viability).

The gravity low within the valley is 20 km (12 miles) long, and the current estimates of depth to basement rocks range from 600 to 1,200 meters (2,000 to 4,000 feet). The current claim block covers an area of 74 km2 (28.6 mi2) with potential for brine systems and further sediment resources.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

SIGNED: "Richard Kern"

Richard Kern, President and CEO

Contact: Keturah Nathe, VP Corporate Development (604) 336-8614

For further information on Iconic, please visit our website at www.iconicminerals.com. The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com.

