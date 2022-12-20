Indian Subsidiary Inks Agreement with Nirvana Travel & Tourism, UAE Under the CPP program

Gurugram, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies today announced the launch of its Corporate Platform Partner (CPP) program. The program provides both offline and online travel companies with new revenue streams, differentiated offerings, and additional features and functionality for their travel related products and services.

Yatra has over the years created one of the market leading platforms for corporate travelers and under the CPP program, other corporate travel management companies will now have the opportunity to leverage Yatra's platform as a service to provide the same superior platform capabilities to their customers.

Under this newly launched program Yatra announced that its Indian subsidiary, Yatra Online Limited, has signed an agreement with Nirvana Travel and Tourism, LLC ("Nirvana") a leading travel management company in the UAE to license its corporate travel SaaS platform for the UAE region making it the first such partner under the CPP program.

Established in 2007 with 40 locations and 600 employees, Nirvana is the one of the largest corporate travel service providers in the UAE.

Under the agreement, Nirvana will market and distribute Yatra's Corporate travel platform to its large corporate customer base in the UAE. Under the terms of the 5-year agreement Yatra will host the licensee program on its cloud and Nirvana will run and operate the distribution business in the UAE.

"Over the last 15 years, we have grown our business to become one of India's leading online travel platforms," said Dhruv Shringi, Chief Executive Officer of Yatra Online, Inc. "Today we are excited to launch the Corporate Platform Partner program and welcome Nirvana as our first partner under this program. In today's business environment, every organization is looking to efficiently grow their customer base. Our CPP program will help corporate travel management companies achieve this in a seamless manner with our best-in-class cloud-based corporate travel platform that caters to all their customer requirements. Our program is designed to provide partners with a product that can demonstrate value to their customers quickly without friction. The CPP program provides us with another avenue of growth as we venture into the global corporate travel market."

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited (Formerly known as Yatra Online Private Limited) whose corporate office is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading corporate travel services provider with over 770 large corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website https://www.yatra.com/. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With over 103,000 hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,400 cities across India as well as more than 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels. The company recently launched a freight forwarding business called Yatra Freight to further expand its corporate service offerings.

For more information, please contact:

Manish Hemrajani

Yatra Online, Inc.

VP, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

ir@yatra.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148799