London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - Digital Soap is a social enterprise owned and developed by Intellife and is focused on making a long lasting impact on society through solutions using data driven models. They have unveiled their four step strategy to reduce the uncontrollable, but little-known spread of digital dementia in children.

The impact of digital technology here has been a topic of serious discussion among parents and teachers ever since the advent of smartphones. The COVID-19 pandemic led to even greater levels of smartphone addiction among children as they had to resort to online classes for school. The term 'digital dementia' was coined by neuroscientist Manfred Spitzer in 2012 to describe how the overuse of digital technology can negatively impact short-term memory and attention span, as well as long-term irreversible brain functionality.

Through Intellife's digital wellness program, the organization is hoping to tackle this problem, both at the family and community levels. The basic concept is to wean children off digital technology despite their protests by educating and equipping parents, grandparents, caregivers and the kids themselves to use the screen in a way that reduces the risk of digital dementia to a minimum.

Intellife, as part of its effort to combat digital dementia in children and young adults has unveiled a four step strategy to combat this phenomenon.

The first step is to understand the landscape of the current digital environment that children are exposed to.

This is followed by boosting awareness that addiction to screen time is as bad as addiction to alcohol, or even hard drugs, through workshops and support groups. The idea is to convey the concept that parents have an important role in shaping what their child becomes in the future by balancing the use of digital devices with analogue games. The idea is to create a community of people who support each other. This will benefit them in the long-run as individuals, as well as the world as a whole.

The third step is to resurrect in people's minds the importance of rituals by creating meaningful connections between family members or friends. Mere activities such as eating together and creating free time where everyone stays off of their devices is key and parents must model this behavior to their children.

The fourth step is to hold short-term summer camps and weekend retreats in which people enjoy a break from digital devices and rehearse the concept of staying away from such devices on a community basis to heighten awareness. In spite of the abundance of digital content and devices, two issues top the list when dealing with problems in societal disease: loneliness and tiredness. The concept of a sabbath from screen time and fellowship during these community events remedies both problems.

With this four step strategy, Intellife is hoping to create a ripple effect that eventually will minimize the effects of digital dementia at the family, community and society levels.

Commenting on the company's strategy, Vili Costescu, the founder of Intellife said, "Many Generation Z parents resort to using smartphones and iPads as digital babysitters as they lack the skills to engage in active play with their toddlers. A baby's mind and brain is in a very pliable state during the first 7 years of life. If at this period in their life, children do not learn to engage in active play and spend most of their time on digital devices, it can have a very negative impact on their short-term memory, brain development, attention span and even their social and communication skills. The development of empathy and compassion is severely hindered by the effects of digital-dementia. This problem will become even more serious as the current generation become parents. It is a fact of life that digital technology is here to stay and it has its benefits and defects. There is an urgent need to reverse this trend by setting an example for ourselves and use digital devices in a wise manner so that we can enjoy the benefits of digital technology, but avoid the adverse effects."

Intellife

Intellife is a non profit organization that educates parents, grandparents and caregivers on the importance of reducing screen time for children through educational resources, workshops and community events.

Media Contact

Name: Vili Costescu

Email: director@intellife.co.uk

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148803