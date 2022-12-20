In a New Audio Interview, Toni Loudenbeck of Traders News Source Interviews Dr. Matt Angel, CEO Eterna Therapeutics

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Eterna Therapeutics.

Toni had the pleasure of recently conducting the Interview with Dr. Matt Angel, CEO of Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA). Toni diligently focused on questions she thought would be on the minds of most current and potential future shareholders. See interview highlights below.

Dr. Matt Angel, PhD, is currently the interim CEO, bringing a wealth of biotechnology executive experience to Eterna. He led Factor Bioscience Inc. as CEO since its founding in 2011 and was co-founder of Novellus Therapeutics and Exacis Biotherapeutics. Dr. Angel possesses deep experience in cell therapy product development, intellectual property protection and licensing, and contract negotiations, including collaboration and licensing agreements. He has raised more than $150 million through grants, equity financings, and mergers and acquisitions. A pioneer in mRNA technology, Dr. Angel is a prolific inventor with more than 100 patents covering mRNA, nucleic acid delivery, gene editing, and cell reprogramming technologies. Dr. Angel received his PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he studied immunology and synthetic RNA.

Traders News Source Editor Toni Loudenbeck and Dr. Matt Angel cover an overview of the company, attributes of ERNA's cell engineering technology, current and near-term research studies in process both internally and through partnerships, the ERNA IP portfolio, potential near-term catalyst at ERNA that could be the biggest benefit to shareholders plus much more in this interview.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna is focused on developing advanced therapies using state-of-the-art mRNA cell engineering technology. Its mission is to realize the potential of cell engineering to provide patients with transformational new medicines. The Company has in-licensed a portfolio of over 100 patents covering key cell engineering technologies, including what it believes are the most widely used methods for therapeutic gene editing currently in clinical development. Eterna has multiple next-generation cell and gene-editing therapies in preclinical development for various indications. The Company plans to advance its technology and pipeline both internally and through strategic partnerships. For more information, please visit www.eternatx.com.

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard-hitting questions that rest on the minds of most current and future shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/erna-interview/

