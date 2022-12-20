Cisco Systems Inc.: Cisco Networking Academy Announces Golden Bridge Award Winners While Celebrating 25 Years of Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Cisco Systems Inc.:

As we continue to celebrate Cisco Networking Academy's 25 years of impact, we recognize that our success is made possible through our unmatched ecosystem of partners in government, academic institutions, and non-profits around the world.

With 11,800 education institutions and 29,300 instructors, we strive to reach underserved and underrepresented people, offering life-changing opportunities through relevant curriculum and educational pathways.

Today, we recognize the people who make our partnerships and programs strong. Our success is powered by dedication and passion of people who individually and collectively believe in a shared purpose of providing equitable access to education.

Programs such as Women Rock IT encourage girls and women to study tech so they don't miss out on opportunities in a digital world. In partnership with the International Telecommunication Union we have established Digital Transformation Centres to strengthen digital capacities of citizens, particularly in underserved communities. And, as part of our mission to power an inclusive future for all, Cisco has made a $150 million commitment to historically black colleges and universities, as well as committing to train an additional 200 thousand students in the U.S. over the next three years at the White House Cyber Workforce and Education Summit in July 2022 to foster a diverse, inclusive cyber workforce. And Cisco's recent announcement: Cisco to Empower 25 Million People with Digital Skills Over the Next 10 Years.

In an increasingly digitized world, a shortage of tech talent is the most significant barrier to more than half of emerging technologies, according to a Gartner survey. Addressing the global shortage in tech talent is more urgent than ever, so it is unsurprising to see that the demand for Networking Academy enrollments - and graduates - remains strong.

We love learning about the student success stories, from among the 17.5 million learners in 190 countries, who have participated in Cisco Networking Academy. These stories highlight the outcome of our collective approach over the past 25 years. Learners from all backgrounds learn digital skills, pursue industry-recognized certifications, and can be matched to in-demand jobs.

In recognition of their extraordinary contributions, Cisco Networking Academy presented Be the Bridge Awards to 25 individuals or institutions during Cisco fiscal 2022 to acknowledge their work in educating the technology professionals of the future.

Each of Cisco's four geographic regions also were awarded a Golden Bridge Award for the individuals or institutions that showed exceptional commitment to creating skills for all and prioritizing student success over the past year. It is with great pleasure that I share the Cisco Networking Academy Golden Bridge Award Winners for 2022.

2022 Golden Bridge Award winners

International Youth Foundation, Mexico

Unleashing opportunities for young, low-income students from technical vocational schools in Mexico, International Youth Foundation saw an opportunity to work with CONALEP, the largest technical vocational system in the country. After identifying a gap in vocational orientation towards IT/Networking opportunities, they used Cisco Networking Academy along with their own vocational program and funds from other foundations to invest in building skills while creating better economic opportunities for the community. Read more about International Youth Foundation's impressive work.

National Telecommunications Institute, Egypt

The National Telecommunications Institute organized workforce development programs in six public universities in Egypt to enable youth and fresh graduates to qualify for Cisco Certified Training tracks, in particular in Cisco Certified Networking Associate and Cyber Ops. The quality of the training and instructors speak for themselves with more than 95 percent course completion rates. Read more about the National Telecommunications Institute's efforts.

EdCreate Foundation, India

EdCreate Foundation put in a stellar performance in driving the NetAcad Skillathon 2022 Program in India - a collaboration between EdCreate, state governments and academies - that impacted more than 20,000 students in Cisco Certified Training, Career student participants and Explore courses. Discover more about how EdCreate Foundation is making a difference in India.

Keith Davis, Camden Dream Center, United States

Keith Davis, of Camden Dream Center, applied to be an intermediary with the US Department of Labor, resulting in two approved apprenticeship programs utilizing Networking Academy's curriculum. Camden Dream Center acts as a conduit between employers and learners who are interested in apprenticeship opportunities. The apprenticeship program fosters collaboration between Cisco and our partners and academies, builds new relationships, and fills the gap for diverse IT talent. Read about what inspired Keith Davis to pursue this opportunity.

And these are just a few of our partnerships! Learn more about Cisco Networking Academy and see our previous Be the Bridge Award and Golden Bridge Award winners.

