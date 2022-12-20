Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.12.2022
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
WKN: A0HL7Z ISIN: US67011E2046 
Lang & Schwarz
20.12.22
17:15 Uhr
0,109 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Dow Jones News
20.12.2022 | 14:31
173 Leser
Novolipetsk Steel: Update on NLMK's depositary receipt programme

DJ Novolipetsk Steel: Update on NLMK's depositary receipt programme

Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) Novolipetsk Steel: Update on NLMK's depositary receipt programme 20-Dec-2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release

20 December 2022

Update on NLMK's depositary receipt programme

Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) announces the termination of its depositary receipt programme for common shares due to the decision by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Depositary Bank) to terminate the deposit agreement effective on 18 January 2023 (for details, see https://tss.gtb.db.com/FileView/Data.aspx?URL=dbdr/publication/Termination/ 3950_2022Dec19_163542094.pdf).

Receipt holders retain the right to convert them into common shares of Novolipetsk Steel within six months from the date of the deposit agreement termination. Current restrictions in investment and banking operations could make the procedure challenging. Once the six-month period lapses, the Depositary Bank can sell the remaining common shares of Novolipetsk Steel represented by the receipts and transfer the proceeds into a special account to be distributed among the receipt holders (less the amounts due to the Depositary Bank).

For questions regarding further steps by the depositary receipt holders in connection with the deposit agreement termination, including questions on receipt conversion into common stock, it is recommended to contact Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas at adr@db.com. 

Investor relations contact: Media relations contact: 
Dmitriy Kolomytsyn, CFA   Maria Simonova 
+7 (495) 504 0 504      +7 (915) 322 62 25 
ir@nlmk.com         simonova_mn@nlmk.com

About NLMK Group

NLMK Group is the largest steelmaker in Russia and one of the most efficient in the world.

NLMK Group's steel products are used in various industries, from construction and machine building to the manufacturing of power-generation equipment and offshore wind turbines.

NLMK operates production facilities in Russia, Europe and the United States. The Company's steel production capacity exceeds 18 million tonnes per year.

NLMK's ordinary shares with a 20.7 % free-float are worn on the Moscow Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK") and its global depositary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK:LI"). The share capital of the Company is divided into 5,993,227,240 ordinary shares with a par value of RUB 1.

For more details on NLMK shareholder capital please follow the link.

© 2022 Dow Jones News
