Paola Casarosa appointed member of the Board of Managing Directors per July 1, 2023, with responsibility for the Innovation Unit per January 1, 2024.

Shashank Deshpande appointed member of the Board of Managing Directors per September 1, 2023, with responsibility for the Animal Health Business Unit per January 1, 2024.

Michel Pairet and Jean Scheftsik de Szolnok to retire at the end of 2023.

Boehringer Ingelheim today announces that the Shareholders have appointed Paola Casarosa and Shashank Deshpande to the Board of Managing Directors. They will succeed Michel Pairet, responsible for the Innovation Unit, and Jean Scheftsik de Szolnok, responsible for the Animal Health Business Unit, who informed the Shareholders of their wish to retire at the end of next year.

Paola Casarosa will succeed Michel Pairet to head the Innovation Unit. Paola joined Boehringer Ingelheim in 2007 and is currently Global Head of Therapeutic Areas in the Human Pharma Business Unit. Prior to this role, she held various leadership roles in Business Development and in Research. Paola is an Italian national, holds a PhD in Molecular Pharmacology and a Masters' degree in Medicinal Chemistry.

Shashank Deshpande will succeed Jean Scheftsik de Szolnok to head the Animal Health Business Unit. Shashank joined Boehringer Ingelheim in 2012 and is currently Country Managing Director Japan. Prior to this role he held several leadership and marketing positions in Japan and Ingelheim. A German and US national, Shashank holds a Masters' degree in Business Administration.

Christian Boehringer, Chairman of the Shareholders' Committee said: "Our long-term planning allows for a seamless transition. On behalf of the Shareholders, I want to thank Michel and Jean for their many years of dedication to our company and I congratulate Paola and Shashank on their appointments."

Hubertus von Baumbach, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors, added: "I am grateful for the long time that I have had the privilege to work with Michel and Jean and I look forward to continuing to work with them until the end of 2023. The Board is excited to welcome Paola and Shashank to the team later next year."

The appointment to the Board of Managing Directors will be effective July 1, 2023 for Paola Casarosa and September 1, 2023 for Shashank Deshpande.

Click here for the full release: https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/about-us/boehringer-ingelheim-appointment-board-managing-directors

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005424/en/

Contacts:

Contact person:

Médard Schoenmaeckers

Boehringer Ingelheim Corporate Affairs

Email: press@boehringer-ingelheim.com