Apiture Wins xCelent Awards for Retail and Small Business Digital Banking

Apiture solutions earn top honors for "Breadth of Functionality"

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Apiture, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, has won two 2022 xCelent Awards in Celent's Retail Digital Banking Platforms and Small Business Digital Banking Platforms reports.

The Apiture Consumer Banking solution was named a "Breadth of Functionality" winner among retail digital banking platforms for its strong functional capability, above average user analytics, and clear client-driven development approach. The Apiture Business Banking solution was also a "Breadth of Functionality" winner, achieving the highest score in six out of seven dimensions evaluated. In addition, Apiture's Consumer Banking and Business Banking solutions, part of the Apiture Digital Banking Platform, each received Celent's "Functionality Standout" designation.

Celent's analysis compared 25 retail and business digital banking providers servicing community financial institutions, ranging from small and region-specific to large international vendors.

"The Apiture Digital Banking Platform strikes a careful balance between off-the-shelf functionality and the flexibility to quickly stand-up client requested modifications," said Bob Meara, senior analyst with Celent's banking practice. "Apiture also stands out in terms of client satisfaction as indicated by customer feedback."

"We could not be more pleased by this recognition, which validates the exceptional work our team is doing to serve community and regional financial institutions," said Chris Babcock, CEO of Apiture. "The high marks reinforce our focus on delivering fully featured solutions while giving banks and credit unions the flexibility to create a digital experience best suited to each client."

To read the Retail Digital Banking Platforms report excerpt, click here.

To read the Small Business Digital Banking Platforms report excerpt, click here.

About Apiture

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger banks to enabling unique, digital-only brands. Through our API-first strategy, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking means we're dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Valle

Caliber Corporate Advisers

heather@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Apiture

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/732453/Apiture-Wins-xCelent-Awards-for-Retail-and-Small-Business-Digital-Banking