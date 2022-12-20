Engineered equipment leader Duravant expands sorting, grading and inspection equipment offering with acquisition of Multiscan Technologies

Duravant LLC ("Duravant"), a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, announced today that it has acquired Multiscan Technologies ("Multiscan"), a leading manufacturer of machine vision solutions for the food processing industry headquartered in Alicante, Spain. Multiscan designs and builds equipment for the sorting and inspection of fruits, vegetables and other agri-food products. Together with Duravant operating companies Key Technology and WECO, Multiscan significantly extends Duravant's reach across automated food processing and inspection categories with new complementary products, technologies and applications.

Multiscan has been a leader in vision technology for over 25 years. Their portfolio includes highly intelligent vision and transport systems for automated sorting and grading of food products and inspection systems using advanced x-ray digital processing and information management software that ensure food safety compliance. Multiscan serves customers in more than 35 countries, helping them improve efficiency, maximize throughput and ensure final product quality.

Mike Kachmer, President and CEO of Duravant, said, "Multiscan extends our reach into agri-food markets with intelligent inspection solutions that are highly complementary to Key Technology's and WECO's offerings. Their culture of innovation and customer commitment makes them a wonderful addition to the Duravant family."

Mulitscan's team of engineers, software developers and technical experts deliver complete turnkey solutions from their manufacturing hub in Europe and support customers worldwide directly and through a wide network of distributors and integrators. Multiscan also has sales and service subsidiaries in the United States and Chile.

"Multiscan is excited to join Duravant, and we are especially looking forward to collaborating with Key Technology and WECO. Duravant's impressive footprint and service infrastructure will enable us to grow faster than ever while continuing to deliver highly innovative solutions with complete lifecycle support to our customers," said Simon Van Olmen, President of Multiscan.

About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors. Duravant's market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability. For more information, visit www.duravant.com.

About Multiscan Technologies

Multiscan Technologies develops and manufactures equipment with vision technology for the sorting and inspection of fruits and vegetables, and other food produce. Multiscan is a visionary company, passionate about the development and application of equipment and systems solutions based on vision technologies for the agribusiness, with a focus on a unique 360º product analysis. With more than 25 years of experience, Multiscan delivers differential solutions for the sorting and inspection of agri-food products driven by a value proposition based on four key concepts: Customer, Innovation, Global Reach and Sustainability. For more information, visit www.multiscan.eu.

