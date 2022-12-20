HERZLIYA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (the "Company," "Cognyte," "we," "us" and "our"), a global leader in investigative analytics software, today announced results for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2022 ("Q3 FYE23" and "YTD FYE23").

Q3 Highlights

Revenue: $71.3 million (GAAP) and $71.5 million (non-GAAP)

$71.3 million (GAAP) and $71.5 million (non-GAAP) Gross Margin: 62.0% (GAAP) and 63.4% (non-GAAP)

62.0% (GAAP) and 63.4% (non-GAAP) Diluted EPS: $(0.41) (GAAP) and $(0.25) (non-GAAP)

YTD FYE23 Highlights

Revenue: $238.8 million (GAAP) and $239.5 million (non-GAAP)

$238.8 million (GAAP) and $239.5 million (non-GAAP) Gross Margin: 61.7% (GAAP) and 63.0% (non-GAAP)

61.7% (GAAP) and 63.0% (non-GAAP) Diluted EPS: $(1.29) (GAAP) and $(1.08) (non-GAAP)

"In the third quarter, we continued to win large orders and our backlog increased sequentially. At the same time, slow backlog conversion drove a sequential revenue decline. We expect to resume sequential revenue growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, which we believe will be a turning point. For fiscal year 2024, we are targeting revenue to grow by approximately 5% compared to the current year," said Elad Sharon, Cognyte's chief executive officer.

"Operationally, we simplified and improved the focus of the Company during challenging macro-economic conditions. As part of that effort, we successfully completed the previously announced divestiture of our Situational Intelligence solutions on December 1, 2022. Looking forward, we believe our differentiated technology and strong customer relations position us for long-term growth and profitability," continued Mr. Sharon.

"We took actions to improve our cost structure and improve cash flow from operations. Based on our revenue growth outlook and the actions we have taken, we are targeting about breakeven cash flow from operations in the current quarter and for the full year ending January 31, 2024," said David Abadi, Cognyte's chief financial officer.

Q4 FYE23 Revenue Outlook

Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending January 31, 2023 ("FYE23") is as follows:

Revenue: $65 to $74 million (includes approximately $2 million of revenue from one month of Situational Intelligence solutions)

Our non-GAAP outlook for Q4 FYE23 excludes the following GAAP measures which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty, as described further below under "Supplemental Information About non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics":

Revenue adjustments are expected to be approximately $0.2 million.

Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $0.3 million.

Our non-GAAP outlook for Q4 FYE23 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

Stock-based compensation is expected to be between approximately $4.6 million and $5.0 million, assuming market prices for our ordinary shares are generally consistent with current levels.

FYE24 Revenue Outlook

Our GAAP outlook for the year ending January 31, 2024 ("FYE24") is as follows:

Revenue: Approximately 5% growth from FYE23 revenue excluding Situational Intelligence solutions

For additional information about our expectations for Q4 FYE23 and FYE24, please refer to the Q3 FYE23 conference call we will conduct on December 20, 2022.

Our non-GAAP outlook does not include the potential impact of any in-process business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.

We are unable, without unreasonable effort, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively, for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Table 4 of this press release.

Conference Call Information

We will conduct a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss our results for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2022. A real-time webcast of the conference call with presentation slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of Cognyte's website. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session need to register at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI819f08c48b61449b99a651dbe78c5140 to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call). An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented for completed periods to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the tables below as well as "Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

About Cognyte Software Ltd.

We are a global leader in investigative analytics software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Our open software is designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and improve the effectiveness of investigations. Hundreds of government and enterprise customers rely on our solutions to accelerate and conduct investigations and derive insights, with which they identify, neutralize, and tackle threats to national security, personal safety, and various forms of criminal activity.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Cognyte. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance, and are based on management's expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: risks that our customers may delay, cancel, or refrain from placing orders, refrain from renewing subscriptions or service contracts, or may be unable to honor contractual or payment obligations; risks related to the impact of disruptions to the global supply chain; uncertainties regarding the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including as a result of military actions involving Russia and Ukraine and COVID-19; risks related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results, including customer readiness, deployment, marketing and sale abilities; risks relating to the global regulatory constraints to which we are subject; risks associated with larger orders and customer concentration; risks related to claims by third parties that our solutions infringe their terms of use or other propriety rights; risks associated with political and reputational factors related to our business or operations; risks that we may be unable to establish and maintain relationships with key resellers, partners, systems integrators and third-party suppliers; risks associated with our ability to keep pace with technological advances and challenges and evolving industry standards; risks due to aggressive competition in all of our markets; challenges associated with selling sophisticated solutions, including with respect to longer sales cycles and more complex sales processes; risks associated with significant customer and significant partners concentration, including risks related to significant amounts of our business coming from government customers around the world; risks associated with our ability to retain, recruit, and train qualified personnel in regions in which we operate; risks relating to our ability to properly manage investments in our business and operations; risks associated with acquisitions, strategic investments, partnerships or alliances; risks associated with our significant international operations, including geopolitical risks, the relationship to Israel and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; risk of security vulnerabilities or lapses, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures or disruptions; risks that our products or services, or those of third-parties contain defects, develop operational problems, or are vulnerable to cyber-attacks; risks associated with the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive, confidential or classified information; risks associated with complex and changing regulatory environments relating to our operations and solutions; risks associated with our failure to comply with anti-corruption, trade compliance, anti-money-laundering and economic sanctions laws and regulations; risks related to the complex and evolving regulatory requirements that we are subject to, which may be difficult and expensive to comply with; risks that our intellectual property rights may not be adequate to protect our business or assets or that others may make claims on our intellectual property, claim infringement on their intellectual property rights, or claim a violation of their license rights, including relative to free or open source components we may use; risks associated with changing tax laws and regulations; risks associated with our credit facilities, liquidity and the discontinuation of LIBOR; risks associated with exchange rate fluctuations between the U.S. dollar and the New Israeli Shekel and other non-U.S. currencies; risks relating to the adequacy of our existing infrastructure, systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls, and personnel for our current and future operations and reporting needs; risk that the spin-off does not achieve the benefits anticipated, does not qualify as a tax-free transaction, or exposes us to unexpected claims or liabilities; risks associated with the agreements with Verint entered into in connection with the spin-off, and our indemnification obligations to Verint; risks associated with market volatility in the price of our shares; risks associated with different corporate governance requirements applicable to Israeli companies; risks related to our limited operating history as an independent public company and risks associated with being a foreign private issuer; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our latest annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, and our other SEC filings. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or any other reason.

Table 1 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended October 31, October 31, (in thousands except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Software $ 74,137 $ 149,520 $ 22,234 $ 49,892 Software service 134,029 154,754 42,760 50,064 Professional service and other 30,635 44,811 6,260 18,404 Total revenue 238,801 349,085 71,254 118,360 Cost of revenue: Software 13,347 20,780 4,330 6,920 Software service 36,544 35,365 11,147 10,053 Professional service and other 41,119 40,564 11,399 15,140 Amortization of acquired technology 512 512 171 171 Total cost of revenue 91,522 97,221 27,047 32,284 Gross profit 147,279 251,864 44,207 86,076 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 109,655 105,069 33,129 35,527 Selling, general and administrative 119,273 139,019 36,828 43,059 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 753 1,205 251 251 Total operating expenses 229,681 245,293 70,208 78,837 Operating (loss) income (82,402 ) 6,571 (26,001 ) 7,239 Other income (expense), net: Interest income 534 104 194 39 Interest expense (1,385 ) (18 ) (596 ) (8 ) Other income (expense), net 1,442 (1,267 ) 1,240 (850 ) Total other income (expense), net 591 (1,181 ) 838 (819 ) (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (81,811 ) 5,390 (25,163 ) 6,420 Provision for income taxes 2,089 4,123 1,642 2,912 Net (loss) income (83,900 ) 1,267 (26,805 ) 3,508 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 3,128 3,725 981 1,292 Net (loss) income attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. $ (87,028 ) $ (2,458 ) $ (27,786 ) $ 2,216 Net loss (income) per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd.: Basic $ (1.29 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.41 ) $ 0.03 Diluted $ (1.29 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.41 ) $ 0.03 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 67,692 66,393 68,081 66,914 Diluted 67,692 66,393 68,081 67,372

Table 2 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets October 31, January 31, (in thousands) 2022 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,643 $ 152,590 Restricted cash and cash equivalents and restricted bank time deposits 4,398 3,597 Short-term investments 14,179 10,434 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.8 million and $2.1 million, respectively 124,261 179,198 Contract assets, net 22,351 27,908 Inventories 24,292 14,366 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,531 31,970 Assets held for sale 60,031 — Total current assets 322,686 420,063 Property and equipment, net 26,607 30,839 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,805 25,031 Goodwill 115,398 158,233 Intangible assets, net 1,209 3,162 Deferred income taxes 1,343 1,548 Other assets 21,205 25,729 Total assets $ 507,253 $ 664,605 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Short-term loan $ 50,000 $ 100,000 Accounts payable 30,967 36,664 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 75,420 99,774 Contract liabilities 72,165 83,158 Liabilities held for sale 13,542 — Total current liabilities 242,094 319,596 Long-term contract liabilities 10,971 14,520 Deferred income taxes 3,378 3,447 Operating lease liabilities 12,103 17,179 Other liabilities 10,769 10,774 Total liabilities 279,315 365,516 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock - $0 par value; Authorized 300,000,000 shares. Issued and outstanding 68,246,519 and 67,217,688 at October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 333,944 316,706 Accumulated deficit (101,918 ) (14,890 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,096 ) (16,679 ) Total Cognyte Software Ltd. stockholders' equity 212,930 285,137 Noncontrolling interest 15,008 13,952 Total stockholders' equity 227,938 299,089 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 507,253 $ 664,605

Table 3 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (83,900 ) $ 1,267 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,502 16,404 Allowance for credit losses 867 1,149 Stock-based compensation, excluding cash-settled awards 16,260 26,484 Provision from deferred income taxes (31 ) — Non-cash gains on derivative financial instruments, net (759 ) (142 ) Other non-cash items, net 1,819 687 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 45,045 1,968 Contract assets 2,844 2,941 Inventories (11,598 ) (1,943 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (190 ) 7,482 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (22,374 ) (11,342 ) Contract liabilities (6,815 ) (38,268 ) Other liabilities 1,951 1,756 Other, net (2,758 ) 1,146 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (46,137 ) $ 9,589 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (6,649 ) (8,497 ) Purchases of short-term investments (42,641 ) (48,530 ) Maturities and sales of short-term investments 38,218 37,425 Settlements of derivative financial instruments not designated as hedges 433 (249 ) Cash paid for capitalized software development costs (2,710 ) (4,651 ) Change in restricted bank time deposits, including long-term portion 150 5,632 Other investing activities — 512 Net cash used in investing activities $ (13,199 ) $ (18,358 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of credit facility - presented as short-term loan (50,000 ) — Dividend paid to former parent — (35,000 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (1,443 ) (1,861 ) Payments of contingent consideration for business combinations (financing portion) — (2,738 ) Other financing activities — (181 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (51,443 ) $ (39,780 ) Foreign currency effects on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents (482 ) (285 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (111,262 ) (48,834 ) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 158,220 114,657 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 46,958 $ 65,823 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,643 $ 53,079 Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in restricted cash and cash equivalents and restricted bank time deposits 4,132 10,502 Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in other assets 183 2,242 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents $ 46,958 $ 65,823

Table 4 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

October 31, Three Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Total GAAP revenue $ 238,801 $ 349,085 $ 71,254 $ 118,360 Revenue adjustments 732 1,178 244 358 Total non-GAAP revenue $ 239,533 $ 350,263 $ 71,498 $ 118,718 Gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit 147,279 251,864 44,207 86,076 GAAP gross margin 61.7 % 72.1 % 62.0 % 72.7 % Revenue adjustments 732 1,178 244 358 Amortization of acquired technology 512 512 171 171 Stock-based compensation expenses 2,025 3,091 554 880 Restructuring expenses, net 465 1 149 — Separation expenses, net — 30 — — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 151,013 $ 256,676 $ 45,325 $ 87,485 Non-GAAP gross margin 63.0 % 73.3 % 63.4 % 73.7 % Research and development, net GAAP research and development, net 109,655 105,069 33,129 35,527 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 45.9 % 30.1 % 46.5 % 30.0 % Stock-based compensation expenses (5,043 ) (6,014 ) (1,341 ) (2,032 ) Restructuring expenses, net (1,329 ) (189 ) (396 ) — Separation expenses, net — (67 ) — — Other adjustments 2 40 — — Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 103,285 $ 98,839 $ 31,392 $ 33,495 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 43.1 % 28.2 % 43.9 % 28.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses 119,273 139,019 36,828 43,059 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 49.9 % 39.8 % 51.7 % 36.4 % Stock-based compensation expenses (9,192 ) (17,343 ) (2,902 ) (4,895 ) Acquisition (expenses) benefit, net (656 ) (432 ) (559 ) 128 Restructuring (expenses) benefit, net (2,707 ) (429 ) (41 ) (85 ) Separation expenses, net (52 ) (10,987 ) (10 ) (219 ) Provision for legal claim (37 ) (1,391 ) — (1,249 ) Other adjustments (4 ) (766 ) — (873 ) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 106,625 $ 107,671 $ 33,316 $ 35,866 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 44.5 % 30.7 % 46.6 % 30.2 % Operating (loss) income, operating margin and adjusted EBITDA GAAP operating (loss) income (82,402 ) 6,571 (26,001 ) 7,239 GAAP operating margin (34.5 )% 1.9 % (36.5 )% 6.1 % Revenue adjustments 732 1,178 244 358 Amortization of acquired technology 512 512 171 171 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 753 1,205 251 251 Stock-based compensation expenses 16,260 26,448 4,797 7,807 Nine Months Ended

October 31, Three Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Acquisition expenses (benefit), net 656 432 559 (128 ) Restructuring expenses, net 4,501 619 586 85 Separation expenses, net 52 11,084 10 219 Provision for legal claim 37 1,391 — 1,249 Other adjustments 2 726 — 873 Non-GAAP operating (loss) income $ (58,897 ) $ 50,166 $ (19,383 ) $ 18,124 Depreciation and amortization 12,191 11,592 3,980 3,999 Adjusted EBITDA $ (46,706 ) $ 61,758 $ (15,403 ) $ 22,123 Non-GAAP operating margin (24.6 )% 14.3 % (27.1 )% 15.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (19.5 )% 17.6 % (21.5 )% 18.6 % Other (expense) income reconciliation GAAP other income (expense), net 591 (1,181 ) 838 (819 ) Change in fair value of equity investment (1,660 ) (729 ) — — Non-GAAP other (expense) income, net $ (1,069 ) $ (1,910 ) $ 838 $ (819 ) Tax provision reconciliation GAAP provision for income taxes 2,089 4,123 1,642 2,912 Effective income tax rate (2.6 )% 76.5 % (6.5 )% 45.4 % Non-GAAP tax adjustments 8,024 1,764 (4,301 ) (801 ) Non-GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes (1) $ 10,113 $ 5,887 $ (2,659 ) $ 2,111 Non-GAAP effective income tax rate (16.9 )% 12.2 % 14.3 % 12.2 % Net (loss) income attributable to Cognyte software Ltd. reconciliation GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. $ (87,028 ) $ (2,458 ) $ (27,786 ) $ 2,216 Revenue adjustments 732 1,178 244 358 Amortization of acquired technology 512 512 171 171 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 753 1,205 251 251 Stock-based compensation expenses 16,260 26,448 4,797 7,807 Acquisition expenses (benefit), net 656 432 559 (128 ) Restructuring expenses, net 4,501 619 586 85 Separation expenses, net 52 11,084 10 219 Provision for legal claim 37 1,391 — 1,249 Other adjustments 2 726 — 873 Change in fair value of equity investment (1,660 ) (729 ) — — Non-GAAP tax adjustments (8,024 ) (1,764 ) 4,301 801 Total adjustments 13,821 41,102 10,919 11,686 Non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. $ (73,207 ) $ 38,644 $ (16,867 ) $ 13,902 Table comparing GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. to Non-GAAP diluted net loss (income) per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. GAAP diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. $ (1.29 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.41 ) $ 0.03 Non-GAAP diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. $ (1.08 ) $ 0.58 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.21 GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. 67,692 66,393 68,081 67,372 Additional weighted-average shares applicable to non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. — 688 — — Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. 67,692 67,081 68,081 67,372 Nine Months Ended

October 31, Three Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Table of reconciliation from GAAP net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. to adjusted EBITDA GAAP net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. $ (87,028 ) $ (2,458 ) $ (27,786 ) $ 2,216 As a percentage of GAAP revenue (36.4 )% (0.7 )% (39.0 )% 1.9 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 3,128 3,725 981 1,292 GAAP provision for income taxes 2,089 4,123 1,642 2,912 GAAP other expense (income), net (591 ) 1,181 (838 ) 819 Amortization of acquired technology 512 512 171 171 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 753 1,205 251 251 Depreciation and amortization 12,191 11,592 3,980 3,999 Revenue adjustments 732 1,178 244 358 Stock-based compensation expenses 16,260 26,448 4,797 7,807 Acquisition expenses (benefit), net 656 432 559 (128 ) Restructuring expenses, net 4,501 619 586 85 Separation expenses, net 52 11,084 10 219 Provision for legal claim 37 1,391 — 1,249 Other adjustments 2 726 — 873 Adjusted EBITDA $ (46,706 ) $ 61,758 $ (15,403 ) $ 22,123 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue (19.5 )% 17.6 % (21.5 )% 18.6 %

Table 5 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Calculation of Change in Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis (Unaudited) GAAP Revenue Non-GAAP Revenue (in thousands) Nine Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Revenue for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021 $ 349,085 $ 118,360 $ 350,263 $ 118,718 Revenue for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2022 $ 238,801 $ 71,254 $ 239,533 $ 71,498 Revenue for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2022 at constant currency (2) $ 244,500 $ 73,500 $ 245,000 $ 73,500 Reported period-over-period revenue change (31.6 )% (39.8 )% (31.6 )% (39.8 )% % impact from change in foreign currency exchange rates 1.6 % 1.8 % 1.6 % 1.8 % Constant currency period-over-period revenue change (30.0 )% (38.0 )% (30.1 )% (37.9 )%

For more information see "Supplemental Information About Constant Currency" at the end of this press release.

Footnotes

(1) The actual cash tax paid, net of refunds, was $9.5 million and $1.8 million for the nine and three months ended October 31, 2022, respectively, and $6.1 million and $2.8 million for the nine and three months ended October 31, 2021, respectively.

(2) Revenue for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2022, at constant currency is calculated by translating current-period GAAP or non-GAAP foreign currency revenue (as applicable) into U.S. dollars using average foreign currency exchange rates for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021, rather than actual current-period foreign currency exchange rates.

Cognyte Software Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The press release includes reconciliations of certain financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP, consisting of non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit and gross margins, non-GAAP research and development expenses, net, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating (loss) income and operating margins, non-GAAP other (expense) income, net, non-GAAP provision for income taxes and non-GAAP effective income tax rate, non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Cognyte, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to Cognyte and non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares used in computing such measure. The tables above include a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure for completed periods presented in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business by:

facilitating the comparison of our financial results and business trends between periods, by excluding certain items that either can vary significantly in amount and frequency, are based upon subjective assumptions, or in certain cases are unplanned for or difficult to forecast,

facilitating the comparison of our financial results and business trends with other software companies who publish similar non-GAAP measures, and

allowing investors to see and understand key supplementary metrics used by our management to run our business, including for budgeting and forecasting, resource allocation, and compensation matters.

We also make these non-GAAP financial measures available because our management believes they provide meaningful information about the financial performance of our business and are useful to investors for informational and comparative purposes.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation as substitutes for, or superior to, comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures we present have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP, and these non-GAAP financial measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business, and we may in the future incur expenses similar to or in addition to the adjustments made in these non-GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate similar non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are calculated by making the following adjustments to our GAAP financial measures:

Revenue adjustments. We exclude from our non-GAAP revenue the impact of fair value adjustments required under GAAP relating to software and software service revenue and professional service and other revenue acquired in a business acquisition, which would have otherwise been recognized on a stand-alone basis. We believe that it is useful for investors to understand the total amount of revenue that we and the acquired company would have recognized on a stand-alone basis under GAAP, absent the accounting adjustment associated with the business acquisition. We believe that our non-GAAP revenue measure helps management and investors understand our revenue trends and serves as a useful measure of ongoing business performance.

Amortization of acquired technology and other acquired intangible assets. When we acquire an entity, we are required under GAAP to record the fair values of the intangible assets of the acquired entity and amortize those assets over their useful lives. We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets, including acquired technology, from our non-GAAP financial measures because they are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions. We also exclude these amounts to provide easier comparability of pre and post-acquisition operating results.

Stock-based compensation expenses. We exclude stock-based compensation expenses related to restricted stock awards, stock bonus programs, bonus share programs, and other stock-based awards from our non-GAAP financial measures. We evaluate our performance both with and without these measures because stock-based compensation is typically a non-cash expense and can vary significantly over time based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted, and is influenced in part by certain factors which are generally beyond our control, such as the volatility of the price of our ordinary shares. In addition, measurement of stock-based compensation is subject to varying valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions, and therefore we believe that excluding stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP financial measures allows for meaningful comparisons of our current operating results to our historical operating results and to other companies in our industry.

Acquisition expenses (benefit), net. In connection with acquisition activity (including with respect to acquisitions that are not consummated), we incur expenses, including legal, accounting, and other professional fees, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration obligations, and other costs. Integration costs may consist of information technology expenses as systems are integrated across the combined entity, consulting expenses, marketing expenses, and professional fees, as well as non-cash charges to write-off or impair the value of redundant assets. We exclude these expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures because they are unpredictable, can vary based on the size and complexity of each transaction, and are unrelated to our continuing operations or to the continuing operations of the acquired businesses.

Restructuring expenses. We exclude restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures, which include employee termination costs, facility exit costs, certain professional fees, asset impairment charges, and other costs directly associated with resource realignments incurred in reaction to changing strategies or business conditions. All of these costs can vary significantly in amount and frequency based on the nature of the actions as well as the changing needs of our business and we believe that excluding them provides easier comparability of pre- and post-restructuring operating results.

Separation expenses. On December 4, 2019, Verint announced its intention to separate into two independent publicly traded companies: Cognyte Software Ltd., which consists of Verint's Cyber Intelligence Solutions business, and Verint Systems Inc., which consists of its Customer Engagement Business. We incurred significant expenses to separate the aforesaid businesses, including third-party advisory, accounting, legal, consulting, and other similar services related to the separation as well as costs associated with accelerated depreciation and amortization of assets which became obsolete following the separation from Verint, including those related to human resources, brand management, real estate, and information technology to the extent not capitalized. These costs are incremental to our normal operating expenses and incurred solely as a result of the separation transaction. Accordingly, we are excluding these separation expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures in order to evaluate our performance on a comparable basis.

Provision for legal claim. We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures accrual made for the settlement of certain legal claims related to our business acquisitions.

Other adjustments. We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures rent expense for redundant facilities, gains on change in fair value of equity investment, gains or losses on sales of property and certain professional fees unrelated to our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustments. We exclude our GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes from our non-GAAP measures of net income attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd., and instead include a non-GAAP provision for income taxes, determined by applying a non-GAAP effective income tax rate to our income before provision for income taxes, as adjusted for the non-GAAP items described above. The non-GAAP effective income tax rate is generally based upon the income taxes we expect to pay in the reporting year. Our GAAP effective income tax rate can vary significantly from year to year as a result of tax law changes, settlements with tax authorities, changes in the geographic mix of earnings including acquisition activity, changes in the projected realizability of deferred tax assets, and other unusual or period-specific events, all of which can vary in size and frequency. We believe that our non-GAAP effective income tax rate removes much of this variability and facilitates meaningful comparisons of operating results across periods. We evaluate our non-GAAP effective income tax rate on an ongoing basis, and it can change from time to time. Our non-GAAP income tax rate can differ materially from our GAAP effective income tax rate.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization expense, revenue adjustments, restructuring expenses, acquisition expenses, and other expenses excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures as described above. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is also commonly used by investors to evaluate operating performance between companies because it helps reduce variability caused by differences in capital structures, income taxes, stock-based compensation accounting policies, and depreciation and amortization policies. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by credit rating agencies, lenders, and other parties to evaluate our creditworthiness.

Supplemental Information About Constant Currency

Because we operate on a global basis and transact business in many currencies, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect our consolidated U.S. dollar operating results. To facilitate the assessment of our performance excluding the effect of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, we calculate our GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, cost of revenue, and operating expenses on both an as-reported basis and a constant currency basis, allowing for comparison of results between periods as if foreign currency exchange rates had remained constant. We perform our constant currency calculations by translating current-period foreign currency results into U.S. dollars using prior-period average foreign currency exchange rates or hedge rates, as applicable, rather than current period exchange rates. We believe that constant currency measures, which exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, facilitate the assessment of underlying business trends.

Unless otherwise indicated, our financial outlook for each of revenue, operating margin, and diluted earnings per share, which is provided on a non-GAAP basis, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with rates in effect when the outlook is provided.

We also incur foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the revaluation and settlement of monetary assets and liabilities that are denominated in currencies other than the entity's functional currency. Our financial outlook for diluted earnings per share includes net foreign exchange gains or losses incurred to date, if any, but does not include potential future gains or losses.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Dean Ridlon

Cognyte Software Ltd.

IR@cognyte.com