Keysight Technologies: Keysight Introduces Credentials for Its E-Learning Program

SANTA ROSA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that its Keysight University program has introduced a credential program to recognize learner completion of technology-related courses and boot camps.

Keysight University is a free, online program for engineers to learn about design, emulation, and test fundamentals, understand new and emerging technologies and standards, gain engineering design tips, and discover best practices in their industries.

"Learning requires an investment of time and effort and deserves recognition," said Jeff Harris, Vice President of Corporate and Portfolio Marketing for Keysight. "We launched Keysight University as a place where engineers can learn about design and measurement techniques, emerging technologies, and the latest industry standards. With our latest introduction of digital badges, now they can track and display their skill level."

To earn Keysight University digital badges, learners simply register and then complete any five courses to secure their first badge. As they complete courses, they'll move up in levels. There is also a separate badge for completing all the courses in a boot camp. Upon completion, learners will receive an email from Keysight University containing a badge image that can then be added to an online profile or resume. Progressive digital badges are available based on the number of courses or boot camps completed, and there are additional badges available for special achievements, such as the "Super Learner" badge.

Keysight University offers content designed for engineers, whether they are just starting their careers or have years of experience, to help them to fill knowledge gaps, keep pace with emerging technologies, and navigate technology challenges such as precision digital and radio frequency measurement approaches, industry standards, software test automation, and IoT. Keysight's e-learning platform features more than 150 courses focused on leading technological topics such as 5G, automotive, high-speed digital, network security, aerospace engineering, and quantum computing.

As of September 2022, Keysight University has served more than 35,000 engineers across 191 countries with more than 82,000 course enrollments.

For complete information about Keysight University and the new learning badges, visit https://learn.keysight.com/

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $5.4B in fiscal year 2022. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

