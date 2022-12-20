Greenpro Capital Corp.: Greenpro's Incubation Company, JOCOM Obtains S-1 Effectiveness from SEC for the IPO at US Capital Market

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that its incubator company, JOCOM Holdings Corp "JOCOM" has obtained S-1 Notice of Effectiveness from the U.S. SEC on December 19, 2022.

Greenpro Capital currently holds 1,500,000 shares in JOCOM.

JOCOM is based in Malaysia and currently provide data analytic services to e-commerce platform operators in Malaysia. Its vision is to develop solutions that impact the lives of both consumers and businesses through m-commerce technology.

Its proprietary data analytic software solution "JOCOM AI Smart Platform" can analyze and predict customers behaviors, as well as optimize product placement. JOCOM will also further develop logistic prediction algorithm software which able to analyze fleet availability, incoming orders, traffic conditions etc. to create real-time simulations and provide the best possible routes and delivery options, thus increasing delivery efficiency and saving costs for e-commerce platform operators.

On cross border trade, JOCOM logistic engine will be able to align with multiple 3rd party logistics provider and integrate with them to the extent of cross border, by regional, outstation, suburb, cities, and choose the fastest route to send products to international end user in the best effort modelling. The selection of various and multiple logistic will be made possible by integrating to DHL, FedEx, post offices, PO boxes and even a scheduled 3rd party logistic upon arrival on the different countries. The shipping by air and sea freight will allow the tracking of the parcel on real-time basis.

JOCOM intends to eventually develop into a full-fledged m-commerce (Mobile commerce) platform specialized in online groceries and shopping. Though data collected from its analytic software solution and publicly available information, JOCOM anticipates its system will automate the customer acquisition modelling, a process which automatically identifies the best potential leads and establishes the best strategies to convert user traffic into active customers. JOCOM targets the South East Asia market via integration with other e-commerce platforms.

Greenpro CEO CK Lee said, "JOCOM is another example of one of our successful incubation companies through our SEA Unicorn 2022 Incubation Program. The company and its creative business model are well-positioned to succeed in this global endemic economy recovery period."

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, CryptoSX and Green-X for STOs, health, wellness and fine art as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

GRNQ has 7,867,188 million shares issued and outstanding with a float of 3,831,677 shares

Gilbert Loke, CFO, Director

Greenpro Capital Corp.

Email: ir.hk@greenprocapital.com

Phone: +852-3111 7718

Contact Dennis Burns. Investor Relations.

Tel (567) 237-4132

dburns@nvestrain.com

Phone: +603-2201 3192

mycorp@greenprocapital.com

SOURCE: Greenpro Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/732537/Greenpros-Incubation-Company-JOCOM-Obtains-S-1-Effectiveness-from-SEC-for-the-IPO-at-US-Capital-Market