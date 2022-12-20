More than 2,665 new miners started hashing at the Wolf Hollow site





Production capacity jumps to about 365 petahashes per second

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) ("Sphere 3D" or the "Company"), dedicated to becoming the leading carbon-neutral Bitcoin mining company operating at an industrial scale, has grown its production capacity 267 percent by energizing more than 2,665 new miners.

"This increase in production capacity is great news for the Company and our shareholders," said Patricia Trompeter, CEO of Sphere 3D. "We continue to push for energizing the balance of the 4,026 order as quickly as possible. I am also looking forward to receiving the almost 12,000 miners that are currently in transit to the U.S., due to arrive before the end of the year. Sphere 3D's production capacity is set to grow dramatically in the near term, which is anticipated to favorably impact the Company's ongoing financial performance."

The recently energized miners are part of an order of 4,026 miners that were delivered to Compute North at its Wolf Hollow hosting facility in Grandbury, Texas. Adding to the recently energized 2,665 miners, an additional 671 miners should be energized in the coming days, and approximately 690 miners are in storage due to Compute North's bankruptcy.

Annual General Meeting

Sphere 3D's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for today, December 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Meeting materials are available for review at docs.tsxtrust.com/2040 and under the Company's SEDAR and EDGAR profiles at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.

