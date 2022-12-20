Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.12.2022 | 15:30
Bioretec's financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2023

TAMPERE, Finland, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Bioretec will publish the following financial information in 2023:

  • Financial Statements Bulletin January-December 2022 on Friday, 17 February 2023
  • Half-year Report January-June 2023 on Friday, 11 August 2023

The Annual Report for the year 2022 will be published during the week of 11/2023, at the latest.

Bioretec adheres to a 30-day silent period in its communication with investors and the media preceding the publication of the Financial Statements Bulletin and Half-year Report. During the silent period, results or factors affecting Bioretec are not discussed with the representatives of capital markets or media.

Bioretec's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Friday 14 April 2023. Bioretec's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

Further inquiries:

Timo Lehtonen, CEO, tel. +358 50 433 8493
Johanna Salko, CFO, tel. +358 40 754 8172

Certified Adviser:
Nordic Certified Adviser AB, tel. +46 70 551 67 29

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of bioresorbable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the?biological interface?of active implants?to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.?

Bioretec is?developing?the new RemeOs?product line?based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong bioresorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are resorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on?value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOs product market authorizations are expected in the U.S. during April 2023 and in Europe during 2023. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable USD 7 billion global orthopedic trauma market and become a game changer in surgical possibilities.

Better healing - Better life. www.bioretec.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bioretecs-financial-information-and-annual-general-meeting-in-2023-301707268.html

