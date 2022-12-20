DJ One planet NFT Marketplace partners with MTDZ by Sandbox network

OnePlanet NFT Marketplace Partners With MTDZ by Sandbox Network

Seoul, Korea, | December 20, 2022 07:59 AM Eastern Standard Time

NFT Marketplace powered by Polygon, OnePlanet, partnered with Sandbox Network to provide technical and ecosystem support for the global expansion of MetaToyDragonZ (MTDZ).

Sandbox Network is the most prominent YouTube Multi-Channel Network in South Korea with over 3 billion monthly views from its creator IP across gaming, entertainment, and sports industries.

Sandbox Network has developed its own NFT Meta Toy DragonZ on Klaytn and successfully connected creators to the Web3 community. MTDZ plans to expand its ecosystem by creating Meta Toy World (MTW) and launching various multichain games and metaverse projects.

It was announced this October that MTDZ is expanding its chain from Klaytn to Polygon and will launch the re-branded MTDZ 2.0 at the beginning of next year. Meta Toy City, a P2E game project based on the IP of MTDZ, started its Closed-Beta Test this month, and its official release will take place next year. As a Polygon-dedicated NFT marketplace, OnePlanet has been providing a wide range of support for NFT and game projects on Polygon to reach their milestones.

OnePlanet also provides technical support for projects to add more utilities to their NFTs, such as implementing the trading of NFTs with each project's native ERC-20 token. Through this partnership, OnePlanet will support MTDZ to expand to the Polygon ecosystem and reach a broader range of global users.

"We are pleased to bring great partners to Polygon, the most suitable ecosystem for projects to expand globally. OnePlanet will continually support our partners to settle and grow on Polygon," said Pryce Cho, CEO at OnePlanet.

OnePlanet has also agreed on future partnerships to onboard promising Sandbox Network projects to the Polygon ecosystem. In particular, OnePlanet will be providing launching and marketing support to Meta Toy City by offering minting and marketplace service, based on the experience of collaborating with key game projects on Polygon such as Derby Stars and Tower Token by Animoca Brands.

About OnePlanet

OnePlanet is a Polygon-based NFT marketplace, where holders can define and expand the utilities of their NFTs. Starting as a marketplace to trade NFTs, OnePlanet also provides Social features to enable meaningful communication between holders and Technical infrastructure to accelerate a project's development.

About Sandbox Network

Sandbox Network is a well-known YouTube Multi-Channel Network in South Korea, receiving over 3 billion monthly views from its creator IP in various industries such as gaming, entertainment, and sports. The company has also developed its own NFT Meta Toy DragonZ on Klaytn and successfully engaged creators with the Web3 community.

