In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 12 December to 16 December 2022
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
14/12/2022
FR0010313833
118
85,0000
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
15/12/2022
FR0010313834
7 000
84,4913
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
16/12/2022
FR0010313835
7 000
84,1778
XPAR
TOTAL
14 118
84,3401
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
