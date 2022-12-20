Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Extends Contract with Ontario Hospital

The Connected Health platform remains top choice for pre- and post-surgical patient monitoring

Existing Ontario hospital contract extended until October 2025 for Cloud DX Connected Health platform and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution

Connected Health kits are provided to surgical patients before surgery and up to 30 days following discharge

Studies show that Cloud DX Connected Health reduces readmissions following surgery, improves anxiety, pain & vital sign trends, and establishes a closer connection between patient and care team.

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTC:CDXFF), a leading digital health platform, signs another contract extension with an existing Ontario hospital to continue its remote patient monitoring program for surgical patients until October 2025. This contract is the 27th signed agreement for Cloud DX in 2022 to date, an increase of 225% compared to the 12 contracts signed in 2021. Notable 2022 contracts include major partnerships, US clinics, global distribution agreements, and 6 Ontario Paramedicine Program contracts.

This hospital is one of eight acute care hospitals across Canada involved in a national post-operative virtual care study to remotely manage patients after surgery. Results revealed RPM prevented and resolved 24% more medication errors, with patients reporting 10-14% less pain, and notably reducing re-admission by 5%. Results of other third-party follow-up studies showcase a greater than 97% patient satisfaction rate.

Based in part on the successful outcomes of the research study and its own internal successes, the hospital has continued to purchase and utilize the Cloud DX Connected Health platform to provide remote patient monitoring to its surgical patients to reduce the length of stay and hospital readmissions following surgery.

Ontario hospitals are expanding the use of RPM to ease current surgical backlogs, EMS and ER strains, and other pressures within the province's healthcare systems. Remote patient monitoring lets patients recover safely at home with the comfort that they're being monitored for any changes in their condition. This is especially crucial in the first month following surgery when as many as 20 percent of patients return for emergency treatment.

"Cloud DX is incredibly committed to partnering with hospitals across Canada to reduce surgical backlogs and system strains," says Cloud DX CEO and Founder, Robert Kaul. "We know how remotely monitoring patients at home following surgery is effective at reducing the length of stay and hospital readmission rate. Our Connected Health platform and RPM solution provides post-surgical patients tremendous peace of mind while keeping hospital beds available for other patients, especially crucial now with the increase in COVID, flu, and RSV cases we're seeing this winter."

The company's health data platform, Connected Health, also supports remote monitoring for patients with chronic diseases like COPD and chronic heart failure, as well as enabling remote care for wound care, palliative care, and mental health.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating digital healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources.

Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, 2022 Top Innovator by Canadian Business, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." Cloud DX is an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada, Teladoc Health Canada, and Equitable Life of Canada.

For more information on Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX), visit www.CloudDX.com and follow @CloudDX on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx?

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

