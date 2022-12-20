Michael Williams Named Black & Veatch's CFO, Joins Company's Leadership Team

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Michael Williams, Black & Veatch's interim chief financial officer (CFO) since June, has been appointed as the company's CFO, the global leader in critical infrastructure solutions has announced. Williams also joins the company's leadership team.

Williams, who joined Black & Veatch in 2011 and previously served as senior vice president of finance and treasurer, was instrumental in the company's recent organizational transformation, which better positioned Black & Veatch to meet the global megatrends reshaping the world of infrastructure and the rapidly expanding need for innovative solutions.

As interim CFO, he provided key leadership that has helped keep Black & Veatch on a strong year-over-year growth trajectory. The company continues to achieve new records in earnings and backlog - all setting the stage for Black & Veatch to continue its growth trajectory in providing innovative and sustainable solutions to its clients.

Williams also has been a key influencer to building and enhancing Black & Veatch's unique employee ownership structure. "Being a 100 percent employee-owned company that is making a difference across the world through sustainable infrastructure solutions is truly something special and makes Black & Veatch an incredible place to serve and build a career," Williams said.

"Michael is a model of the employee-owner mindset and a true steward of Black & Veatch's financial success," said Mario Azar, Black & Veatch's Chairman and CEO. "As CFO, he will continue to protect and grow our financial strength while keeping us focused on long-term performance and profitable growth."

As CFO, Williams leads more than 350 global Black & Veatch finance professionals and provides key leadership in the company's financial, operational, commercial and risk management strategies.

"Black & Veatch remains at the forefront of innovative critical infrastructure solutions that sustain and improve lives around the world, and our recent companywide transformation bolsters our ability to carry out that mission," Williams said. "Client relationships have been and always will be our priorities, and as CFO I look forward to continued solid financial results for our professionals and employee owners."

Prior to joining Black & Veatch, Williams worked in the audit practice of KPMG in Dallas and Grant Thornton in Kansas City, Missouri, serving public and privately held clients spanning industries ranging from manufacturing and financial services to engineering, construction and industrials.

Williams received bachelor's degrees in finance and accounting from Baylor University.

