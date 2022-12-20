LA Kings Partner With Children's Hospital Los Angeles To Make the Season Brighter

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / AEG's LA Kings adopted 30 patients from Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) as part of the club's annual Adopt-A-Family holiday program, which aims to provide local families with an extraordinary holiday season.

On December 17, the kids along with their families were invited to L.A. LIVE and Cryto.com Arena where they had a chance to skate at the LA Kings Holiday Ice Rink and watch the LA Kings face off against San Jose Sharks from a holiday-themed suite. Each participating family was "adopted' by a Kings player who provided them with holiday gifts.

Additionally, the LA Kings encouraged their fans to give to CHLA this holiday season by hosting a toy drive that benefitted the hospital. Fans were encouraged to bring toys and books to two LA Kings games on December 3 and 17, where the items were collected. For every toy and book donated, fans received a raffle ticket for the chance to win signed LA Kings memorabilia.

"It's always such a heartwarming experience for everyone on the team to host the kids from CHLA and their families during the holidays," said Jen Pope, SVP, Community and Hockey Development for the LA Kings. "There are so many families in need and we hope that by working with CHLA we can offer a little hope and joy to them this year. We are very proud of our long-standing partnership with CHLA, which is one of the premier children's hospitals in the country."

