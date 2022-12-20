DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: DelveInsight Estimates a Promising Picture of Obesity Pipeline Space Landscape as Key 100+ Pharma Companies Working in the Space

The prevalence of obesity has been rising since the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of Obesity and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat obesity drive the market. The Companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, Saniona, and several others.

DelveInsight's obesity pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 130+ pipeline therapies for obesity treatment.

Key obesity companies such as Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, and others are evaluating new drugs for obesity to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising obesity pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Semaglutide oral, Tirzepatide, NNC0174-0833, Tesomet, SHR-20004, RZL-012, CT-868, PF-06882961, EMP-16, S-237648, LY3502970, ARD-101, NNC0165-1875, XW003, IBI362, TG103, Cotadutide, MBL949, PF-07081532, APHD-012, LY 3437943, HSG4112, BI 456906, Pemvidutide, LY3841136, HM15136, GMA106, DD01, ZP8396, K833, NNC0480-0389, LB54640, CT-181, CB4211, CT-388, CIN-109, ERX-1000, DWP306001, SCO-094, S-309309, NO-13065, GDD3898, XW004, SCO-267, ASC41, AMG 133, LY3541105, AMG-786, HU6, BMS-963272, BI 1820237, Dapiglutide, PB-119, PB-718, AGTX-2004, ECC5004, Thermostem, XW017, HM 14320, TNX-2900, CF-102, XW 010, LR19020, LR19056, YH34160, NM-136, CIN 110, CIN 209, CIN 210, RSVI-301, VK2735, HUM-234, NPM 139, YHC2129, YHC2134, YHC1140, and others.

In December 2022, Amgen announced new Phase I data from AMG 133. This first-in-human study was designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic effects of AMG 133 in people with obesity and without diabetes (NCT04478708). The MAD cohorts showed mean percent changes in body weight (BW), ranging from -7.2% at the lowest dose (140mg Q4W), to -14.5% at the highest dose (420mg Q4W) by day 85. A substantial degree of weight loss was maintained beyond the treatment period, which will be shared as part of the oral presentation. Most treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were mild and transient. The majority of the TEAEs were GI-related, with the most common being nausea and vomiting, most events resolved within 48 hours.

, announced new from . This first-in-human study was designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic effects of AMG 133 in people with obesity and without diabetes . The MAD cohorts showed mean percent changes in body weight (BW), ranging from -7.2% at the lowest dose (140mg Q4W), to -14.5% at the highest dose (420mg Q4W) by day 85. A substantial degree of weight loss was maintained beyond the treatment period, which will be shared as part of the oral presentation. Most treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were mild and transient. The majority of the TEAEs were GI-related, with the most common being nausea and vomiting, most events resolved within 48 hours. In December 2022 , Poolbeg Pharma , a clinical-stage infectious disease company, acquired the exclusive license from InsuCaps to use its proprietary microencapsulation and nanoencapsulation oral delivery technologies in metabolic syndrome-related diseases, including obesity, pre-diabetes, and diabetes.

In November 2022, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that Great Britain's Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has expanded the marketing authorization for IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) to include the treatment of obesity and control of hunger associated with genetically confirmed Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older.

In November 2022, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. announced the issuance of a patent covering the composition of matter for RP1208 in Canada, adding to its existing protection in key markets around the world. The Canadian patent covers the compositions of novel phenylcycloalkylmethylamine derivatives and the use of the compositions for the treatment of obesity, related co-morbid conditions, and depression and related co-morbid conditions.

In October 2022, Eli Lilly and Company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Fast Track designation for the investigation of tirzepatide for the treatment of adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities.

In September 2022, Rivus Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced the completion of a USD 132 million Series B financing led by RA Capital Management with participation from Bain Capital Life Sciences, BB Biotech AG, and existing investors Longitude Capital, Medicxi, and RxCapital. This financing will further support the clinical advancement of lead candidate HU6, a first-in-class Controlled Metabolic Accelerator (CMA) designed to treat cardio-metabolic disease by addressing obesity, a primary driver of disease.

In June 2022, LG Chem's new drug for treating genetic obesity received additional ODD (Orphan Drug Designation) from the US FDA. LG Chem announced on the 16th that the FDA recently granted ODD to 'LB54640' for the treatment of 'POMC (Proopiomelanocortin) deficiency.'

In April 2022, Saniona announced that it paused the Phase IIb clinical trials testing Tesomet for people with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and hypothalamic obesity (HO). The decision "is not related to the safety or efficacy of Tesomet and is entirely due to funding limitations. The company also announced a reprioritization and restructuring effort to immediately reduce operating expenses while maximizing cash resources.

The obesity pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage obesity drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the obesity clinical trial landscape.

Obesity Overview

Obesity is a chronic disease that causes abnormal or excessive fat accumulation or adipose tissue in the body, posing a health risk. It is caused by an imbalance between calories consumed and calories burned. The factors responsible for the causes of obesity include heredity, a sedentary lifestyle, excessive fat, sugar consumption (energy-dense meals), certain medications, and endocrine issues. Changes in the environment or society, as well as in behavior and culture, all directly impact.

Obesity symptoms go beyond an increase in body fat. It can cause skin issues, shortness of breath, sleeping difficulties, and other symptoms. Some obesity symptoms have even been linked to an increased risk of developing certain diseases and disorders. In some cases, these can be life-threatening or even fatal.

A snapshot of the Obesity Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Semaglutide oral Novo Nordisk Phase III Glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonists Oral Tirzepatide Eli Lilly and Company Phase III Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists; Glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonists Subcutaneous RZL-012 Raziel Therapeutics Phase II Lipolysis modulators Subcutaneous EMP16 Empros Pharma Phase II Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors; Amylase inhibitors; Lipase inhibitors Oral DD01 D&D Pharmatech Phase I Glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonists; Glucagon receptor agonists Subcutaneous ZP 8396 Zealand Pharma Phase I Islet amyloid polypeptide replacements Subcutaneous ERX-1000 ERX Pharmaceuticals Phase I leptin sensitizer Oral

Obesity Therapeutics Assessment

The obesity pipeline report proffers an integral view of obesity emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Obesity Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonists, Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists, Beta 1 adrenergic receptor antagonists, Biogenic monoamine uptake inhibitors, Lipolysis modulators, Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, Amylase inhibitors, Lipase inhibitors, Glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonists, Glucagon receptor agonists, Islet amyloid polypeptide replacements

Key Obesity Companies: Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Saniona, Raziel Therapeutics, Altimmune, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Zealand Pharma, and others.

Key Obesity Pipeline Therapies: Semaglutide oral, Tirzepatide, NNC0174-0833, Tesomet, SHR-20004, RZL-012, CT-868, PF-06882961, EMP-16, S-237648, LY3502970, ARD-101, NNC0165-1875, XW003, IBI362, TG103, Cotadutide, MBL949, PF-07081532, APHD-012, LY 3437943, HSG4112, BI 456906, Pemvidutide, LY3841136, HM15136, GMA106, DD01, ZP8396, K833, NNC0480-0389, LB54640, CT-181, CB4211, CT-388, CIN-109, ERX-1000, DWP306001, SCO-094, S-309309, NO-13065, GDD3898, XW004, SCO-267, ASC41, AMG 133, LY3541105, AMG-786, HU6, BMS-963272, BI 1820237, Dapiglutide, PB-119, PB-718, AGTX-2004, ECC5004, Thermostem, XW017, HM 14320, TNX-2900, CF-102, XW 010, LR19020, LR19056, YH34160, NM-136, CIN 110, CIN 209, CIN 210, RSVI-301, VK2735, HUM-234, NPM 139, YHC2129, YHC2134, YHC1140, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Obesity Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Obesity Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Obesity Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Obesity Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Obesity Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Obesity Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Semaglutide oral: Novo Nordisk 8. Obesity Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 RZL-012: Raziel Therapeutics 9. Obesity Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 DD01: D&D Pharmatech 10. Obesity Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Obesity Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Obesity Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

