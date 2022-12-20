Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market worth $800 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market is projected to grow from USD 355 million in 2022 to USD 800 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 17.6% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The major factors driving the growth of the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market are the increasing adoption of spatial genomics and transcriptomics techniques for drug discovery & development and the increasing R&D investments and public-private funding. Additionally, introducing technologically advanced instruments for spatial genomics analysis boosts the market growth.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=170900551
Browse in-depth TOC on "Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market"
266 - Tables
41 - Figures
233 - Pages
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Scope:
Report Coverage
Details
Market Size
USD 800 million by 2027
Growth Rate
17.6% of CAGR
Largest Market
North America
Market Dynamics
Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges
Forecast Period
2022-2027
Forecast Units
Value (USD Million)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
Product, Technique, Application, End User and Region
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
Report Highlights
Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
Key Market Opportunities
Increasing use of spatial omics for biomarker identification
Key Market Drivers
Increasing adoption of spatial genomics & transcriptomics in drug discovery & development
Spatial Transcriptomics techniques accounted for the largest share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market
Based on the technique, the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is segmented into spatial transcriptomics techniques and spatial genomics analysis techniques. In 2021, the spatial transcriptomics techniques segment accounted for the largest share of the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the high adoption of spatial transcriptomics in drug discovery and development, introduction of novel products, increasing R&D investments and public-private funding.
Consumables is the largest-growing product segment of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market
Based on product, the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and software. In 2021, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the product segment of spatial genomics and transcriptomics market. Market growth can largely be attributed to the growing applications of spatial genomics and transcriptomics in drug discovery & development and biomarker identification and the growing use of consumables.
North America accounted for the largest share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market
North America held the largest share in the global market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American regional segment can be attributed to the rising focus on drug discovery & development, attributed to the growing incidence of chronic diseases and genetic diseases and the rapidly growing aging population, also supports the use of spatial genomics and transcriptomics operating in the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market in this region.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=170900551
Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
- Increasing adoption of spatial genomics & transcriptomics in drug discovery & development
- Introduction of novel products
- Increasing R&D investments and public-private funding
Restraints:
- High capital investments
Opportunities:
- Increasing use of spatial omics for biomarker identification
Challenges:
- Dearth of skilled professionals
Key Market Players:
The spatial genomics & transcriptomics market is consolidated in nature with prominent players in the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market include NanoString Technologies, Inc. (US), 10X Genomics (US), Illumina (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Standard BioTools Inc. (US), Genomic Vision SA (France), Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Natera, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Seven Bridges Genomics (US), S2 Genomics, Inc. (US), Cantata Bio (US), Vizgen Corporation (US), BioSpyder Technologies Inc. (US), Optical Biosystems Inc. (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Ultivue Inc. (US), Lunaphore Technologies SA (Switzerland), Rebus Biosystems LLC (US), Resolve Biosciences (Germany), Singular Genomics, Inc. (US), and Veracyte (US).
Recent Developments:
- In 2022, NanoString and Abcam announced an agreement to co-market Abcam antibodies for NanoString's high-plex spatial multiomics solutions.
- In 2022, 10x Genomics announced the first commercial shipments of its Xenium platform for in situ analysis. Xenium is the next generation of targeted spatial profiling of genes and proteins at subcellular resolution.
- In 2022, Illumina and AstraZeneca announced a strategic research collaboration to accelerate drug target discovery by combining their strengths in AI-based genome interpretation and genomic analysis techniques with industry expertise.
Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=170900551
Browse Adjacent Market: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting
Related Reports:
Cancer Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2026
Immunohistochemistry Market - Global Forecasts to 2026
Genomics Market - Global Forecasts to 2025
RNA Analysis Market - Global Forecasts to 2025
miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market - Global Forecasts to 2024
About MarketsandMarkets:
MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/spatial-genomics-transcriptomics-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/spatial-genomics-transcriptomics.asp
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spatial-genomics-and-transcriptomics-market-worth-800-million-by-2027---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301706950.html