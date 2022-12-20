Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) announced today the release of its first sustainability report since the 2021 merger of Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company. Building on its historical achievements, this report sets out the organization's refreshed sustainability framework and offers a new set of environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals through 2030.

The Dole Way, Dole's sustainability framework, focuses on robust governance and three core pillars-For Nature, For People and For Food-covering environmental, ethical and social and nutrition related issues. These three pillars incorporate key areas identified as being most material to the impact of our business' operations.

For Nature: By committing to the Science Based Target Initiative, Dole plc places climate action at the forefront of its priorities along with water stewardship, biodiversity, waste management and packaging reduction and innovation.

For People: Directly employing 38,500 people globally while partnering with third party growers worldwide, Dole is committed to being an employer of choice, supporting local communities and protecting human rights across its supply chains.

For Food: Dole is committing to promoting healthy nutrition and improving access to fresh produce through partnerships and donations.

"Dole has built market-leading positions across a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetable segments by incorporating sustainability into their growth models," stated Rory Byrne, Dole plc Chief Executive Officer. "As our climate is changing, we are focused on identifying the related risks, adapting to the effects on our operations and minimizing our own impacts. We also recognize and relish the special role we can play in improving people's lives and the contribution Dole can make to promoting good health and wellbeing."

The report also lays the foundation for the promotion of regenerative farming practices across Dole's own operations as well as on associated farms which will support the business' ambitious climate goals.

Highlights of the report include Dole plc's:

First global carbon footprint collection including measuring and managing scope 1, scope 2 and scope 3 emissions resulting in a reduction of 4% in Scope 1 and 2 emissions (2021 over 2020)

Investment in Renewal Energy with two 2.8 megawatt wind turbines in Dole Fresh Vegetables in Soledad, California and installed new solar panel system at Belfast, Ireland site with a capacity of 120 kWp

Recognition by American-Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) of Dole affiliate, Standard Fruit Company de Costa Rica S.A., for their innovative project "De la Mano con Dole." The project positively impacts the social development of employees and their families using the Business Multidimensional Poverty Index (bMPI) methodology which measures poverty beyond only per capita income to include access to health, education, housing, work, social protection and 16 other key indicators.

Xavier Roussel, Dole plc's Chief Marketing and Sustainability officer, stated, "Although fresh produce has a low environmental footprint in comparison to other food sources, there is still much to do to further decrease our impacts and adapt to the effects of climate change. We are addressing those challenges for the long term with likeminded partners along the supply chain. Our vertically integrated business model allows us to research much in our own operations before expanding to our associated farmers which is instrumental to lead change in the industry."

Adding, "Caring for our most important resources: our people, the nature around us and the food we deliver to the world is our way to contribute to society and will set us up for continued success."

To view the full Dole plc 2022 Corporate Responsibility Sustainability Report click here or visit www.doleplc.com.

About Dole plc

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole Plc grows, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place. For more information, please visit www.doleplc.com

