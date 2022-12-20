Wealth Assistants CEO is awarded 2CCX Award by ClickFunnels for using their platform to help thousands of entrepreneurs break into ecommerce.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - Wealth Assistants is an e-commerce management service that helps people to acquire, build, scale and maintain online businesses. The company has a broad clientele with offices and warehouses based around America. The company's CEO, Ryan Carroll, was recently presented with the 2CCX Award by ClickFunnels, one of their highest honors.

To learn more about Wealth Assistants and their services that help aspiring entrepreneurs and investors work to create cash flowing online businesses, visit https://WealthAssistants.com.





Wealth Assistants



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9276/148824_2845e627248ef950_001full.jpg

Wealth Assistants is a company that was set up with a goal to give people of all backgrounds and walks of life an alternative way to generate income online. The company also specializes in helping successful online entrepreneurs exit and sell their businesses to investors looking to capitalize on the shift to online commerce. The company's CEO calls it "Breaking The Matrix" which is a testament to the difference learning to monetize online advertising can make to a person who has convinced themselves that a standard 9-5 occupation is the only way to survive.

This year, Wealth Assistant's CEO was presented with the 2CCX Award. The award is presented by ClickFunnels to online companies that use its software and achieve extraordinary results with their platform. Since the inception of its awards program, ClickFunnels has awarded more than 10,000 2CC awards, but far less 2CCX Awards. To put it into perspective, according to ClickFunnels' awards website, they have presented less than 50 2CCX awards. 2CCX winners are recognized by being given a large plaque, as well as a custom ring.

More importantly than receiving the award, is what is behind it for the company. This means that the company is reaching thousands of interested people with its message, and their message is resonating with them. By offering a step by step approach, implementing innovative strategies, and taking responsibility for complicated tasks like quality checking, warehousing, product listings, supplier relations, shipping and customer support, Wealth Assistants is one of the largest and most transparent companies helping both inexperienced and experienced ecommerce operators get the most out of the online businesses.

About Wealth Assistants:

Wealth Assistants is an e-commerce management service helping people acquire, build, scale and maintain their online businesses. For more information, please visit WealthAssistants.com.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQhVPw2KKtw

Contact:

Ryan Carroll

CEO - Wealth Assistants

Press@WealthAssistants.com

https://WealthAssistants.com

Source: Wealth Assistants

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148824