DJ My Neighbor Alice Successfully Released Its Game Version 2.0 To Mainstream Audience

Chainwire My Neighbor Alice Successfully Released Its Game Version 2.0 To Mainstream Audience 20-Dec-2022 / 16:04 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My Neighbor Alice is a blockchain-based social game that has been popular among its users since its initial release and has now launched version 2 to mainstream audiences. My Neighbor Alice successfully released its game version 2.0 to the mainstream audience on December 16, 2022. The online game was released in June 2022 after a successful nine-month pre-alpha stage in September 2021. The game has been growing in popularity ever since its release. My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game that allows players to build and manage virtual lands, interact with neighbors, and perform exciting daily activities while earning in-game rewards. The fully decentralized social game functions completely on blockchain technology, bringing diverse gaming communities and DeFi enthusiasts together to experience an exciting open-world game with narrative gameplay and built-in NFT marketplaces to promote interaction and create earning opportunities. Watch Video Trailer Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkKMpKB4d54&ab_channel=MyNeighborAlice My Neighbor Alice is a game developed by Antler Interactive, which has in-game currency, widely known as the ALICE token, released in March 2021. Developed with a dedication to promoting blockchain adoption among the masses, the game has generated worldwide interest and continues to grow at an accelerated pace. Captivating gameplay visuals, immersive storytelling, and a broad range of interactive features drive massive game downloads. The following In-game features are made available to all players: . Avatars are used to represent players and their virtual characters and can be customized by installingdifferent asset classes. . Purchase of Virtual Plots In Virtual Islands, which are available on Alice or the game marketplaces. . Deploying In-Game Assets such as NFTS into the game, which is available for sale on the marketplace. . In-game native currency with Alice Token on Alice-Chain. Allowing token holders to play and invest in thegame, and be part of the Alice ecosystem. My Neighbor Alice's second land sale has ended on December 16, 2022, and the project will be hosting yet another Land Sale Auction, opening more opportunities for players to win the right to purchase a virtual plot for one virtual island in the first quarter of the year 2023. My Neighbor Alice will be hosting periodical land sales and items that could be traded through the in-game marketplace as well as the NFT marketplaces on other blockchain networks. To learn more about this project, please visit: https://myneighboralice.medium.com/ my-neighbor-alice-land-sale-announcement-december-2022-3eea977e3ee8 About My Neighbor Alice My Neighbor Alice is a social online multiplayer builder game built on the Chromia blockchain platform. The project is designed to promote an end-to-end blockchain game ecosystem that allows ease of transaction within the NFT and gaming community. The technology behind My Neighbor Alice is based on a staking and renting system. The system is currently being developed and will debut next year, making it possible for users to rent their NFTs for even more significant earnings potential. Ultimately sets them apart from other play-to-earn games. My Neighbor Alice aims to become a dominant entity in the blockchain gaming space and seeks to maintain and develop a vibrant community for diverse players. For more information about My neighbor Alice, visit: Discord | Telegram | Twitter | Linkedin

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1518073 20-Dec-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=4dd04843f3399cc2e2ce036ed6a84cba

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1518073&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2022 11:04 ET (16:04 GMT)