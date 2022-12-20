DJ Petrofac Limited: Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

20 December 2022

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby makes the following notification in respect of three Directors' purchases of ordinary shares of USUSD0.02 each in the Company (the 'Shares') completed today.

Details of the share purchases for each Director, including the position before and after the transactions, are outlined below:

Total number of Shares Total number of Name and held prior to Number of Shares Price paid per Shares held on Percentage of total position acquired share (pence) voting rights 20 December 2022 20 December 2022 René Médori Chairman 266,528 150,000 66.181 416,528 0.080% Sami Iskander Group Chief 217,391 220,000 64.50 437,391 0.084% Executive Ayman Asfari 83,972,155 1,000,000 65.548 84,972,155 16.305% Non-executive Director

The Company's issued share capital consists of 521,157,442 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in treasury.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 20 7811 4900

James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations

James.boothroyd@petrofac.com

Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications

Sophie.reid@petrofac.com

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

