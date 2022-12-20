Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.12.2022
WKN: A0HF9Y ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Ticker-Symbol: P2F 
Tradegate
20.12.22
15:54 Uhr
0,747 Euro
-0,080
-9,67 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
0,7940,80417:36
Dow Jones News
20.12.2022 | 17:37
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petrofac Limited: Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

DJ Petrofac Limited: Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 20-Dec-2022 / 16:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20 December 2022

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby makes the following notification in respect of three Directors' purchases of ordinary shares of USUSD0.02 each in the Company (the 'Shares') completed today.

Details of the share purchases for each Director, including the position before and after the transactions, are outlined below: 

Total number of Shares                    Total number of 
Name and    held prior to      Number of Shares Price paid per   Shares held on    Percentage of total 
position                acquired     share (pence)              voting rights 
        20 December 2022                       20 December 2022 
René Médori 
Chairman    266,528         150,000     66.181       416,528       0.080% 
 
Sami Iskander 
Group Chief 
        217,391         220,000     64.50       437,391       0.084% 
 Executive 
 
Ayman Asfari 
        83,972,155        1,000,000    65.548       84,972,155      16.305% 
Non-executive 
Director

The Company's issued share capital consists of 521,157,442 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in treasury.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 20 7811 4900

James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations

James.boothroyd@petrofac.com

Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications

Sophie.reid@petrofac.com

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  210109 
EQS News ID:  1518149 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1518149&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2022 11:05 ET (16:05 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
