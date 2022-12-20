DJ TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mathias Kiep 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Executive Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TUI AG b) LEI 529900SL2WSPV293B552 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares instrument a) Identification code ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Nature of the transaction b) Acquisition of shares Price(s) Volume(s) Price(s) and volume(s) 1.591 EUR 4608 shares c) 1.5925 EUR 500 shares 1.593 EUR 1142 shares

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 6250 shares, 9946.78 EUR

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2022-12-19

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Xetra Frankfurt

