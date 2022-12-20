Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.12.2022
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
PR Newswire
20.12.2022 | 18:06
ViewSonic Converts Stadtwerke Krefeld into a Next-Gen Conference Solution with 216" All-in-One LED Display

BREA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, has supported Stadtwerke Krefeld, a municipal utility and transport company in Germany, to build a future-oriented workplace by using a 216" All-in-One Direct View LED Display. The installation has turned the company's 100-pax conference hall into an ultramodern facility, making the space ready for large-scale collaborative events and video conferences with immersive audiovisuals.