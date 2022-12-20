Owens Corning Earns Place on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 13th Consecutive Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has earned a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the 13th consecutive year, and on the DJSI North America Index for the fifth consecutive year, with industry-leading assessment scores.

The DJSI World comprises an elite listing of the world's largest companies based on long-term environmental, social, and governance criteria. Companies are selected for inclusion in the DJSI in part based on their scores in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Owens Corning scored 88 out of a possible 100 points overall in the 2022 S&P Global CSA (score date: Dec. 9, 2022), achieving the highest score out of 71 companies assessed in the building products industry.

"We are honored to have once again earned this recognition from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices," said Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brian Chambers. "Our mission at Owens Corning is to build a sustainable future through material innovation. Sustainability is not only essential to fulfilling this mission, but also core to who we are and how we operate. Our continued inclusion in these indices speaks to the relentless work of our global team in meeting the needs of our customers, communities, and shareholders and in doing so making the world a better place."

"Earning placement on this index for the 13th consecutive year is a validation of the daily efforts of our colleagues across our operations globally," said Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer David Rabuano. "I am proud that their hard work and diligence to our sustainability efforts continues to be the driver of our leadership on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index - and an ongoing contributor to achieving our goals for 2030 and beyond."

Owens Corning received a perfect score in risk and crisis management, materiality, environmental reporting, recycling strategy, and social reporting.

This year, Owens Corning earned several other distinctions for its corporate sustainability leadership, including ranking No. 1 for an unprecedented fourth year in a row on 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, selection by Ethisphere as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, and recognition earlier this week by CDP with a double 'A' score for transparency on climate change and water security.

As a global building and construction materials leader, Owens Corning is committed to delivering sustainable solutions. More detail about its programs and progress is available in its 16th annual Sustainability Report published earlier this year.

