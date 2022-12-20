DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi awarded a new 3-year EUR14,8 million contract

2CRSi awarded a new 3-year EUR14,8 million contract

Strasbourg (France), December 20th, 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), a manufacturer of sustainable IT solutions, announces its subsidiary Boston Germany has been awarded a new 3-year EUR14.8 million framework contract by a major logistics service provider.

This new customer, together with an additional partner in safety technology, chose Boston Servers and Storage to support their increasing use and needs of edge computing technologies and artificial intelligence. The contract includes exclusive hardware and managed services.

The solution, based on the latest technology from Intel and Nvidia, ensures a high level of performance and efficiency and supports new types of security architecture.

"This new contract highlights increasing synergies helping the Group move forward. It is also further evidence that the development of key verticals such as AI and edge computing will be key to future profitable growth", says Alain Wilmouth, CEO of 2CRSI.

2CRSi expects to deliver the first tranche of the contract within the next 3 months.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR183.6 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage, and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth on 25 November 2022 (ticker: AL2SI, ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

