Dienstag, 20.12.2022
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 Ticker-Symbol: 52C 
Frankfurt
20.12.22
08:07 Uhr
3,275 Euro
+0,060
+1,87 %
20.12.2022
204 Leser
2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi awarded a new 3-year EUR14,8 million contract 20-Dec-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2CRSi awarded a new 3-year EUR14,8 million contract

Strasbourg (France), December 20th, 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), a manufacturer of sustainable IT solutions, announces its subsidiary Boston Germany has been awarded a new 3-year EUR14.8 million framework contract by a major logistics service provider.

This new customer, together with an additional partner in safety technology, chose Boston Servers and Storage to support their increasing use and needs of edge computing technologies and artificial intelligence. The contract includes exclusive hardware and managed services.

The solution, based on the latest technology from Intel and Nvidia, ensures a high level of performance and efficiency and supports new types of security architecture.

"This new contract highlights increasing synergies helping the Group move forward. It is also further evidence that the development of key verticals such as AI and edge computing will be key to future profitable growth", says Alain Wilmouth, CEO of 2CRSI.

2CRSi expects to deliver the first tranche of the contract within the next 3 months.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR183.6 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage, and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth on 25 November 2022 (ticker: AL2SI, ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts 

2CRSi          Actifin         Actifin 
Jean Philippe Llobera  Simon Derbanne     Mathias Jordan 
Public relation manager Financial Communication Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com   sderbanne@actifin.fr  mjordan@actifin.fr 
+33 3 68 41 10 70    + 33 1 56 88 11 14   + 33 1 56 88 11 26

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi awarded a new 3-year EUR14,8 million contract 

Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1518191 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1518191 20-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1518191&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2022 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
