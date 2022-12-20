Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.12.2022
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
Actusnews Wire
20.12.2022 | 18:23
66 Leser
THERANEXUS ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN THE 41ST ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE JANUARY 9-12, 2023 IN SAN FRANCISCO

Lyon, France - 20 December 2022 - 6:00pm CET - Theranexus, an innovative biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of rare neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, announced today that it will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, bringing together all the key players in the healthcare industry, from January 9 to 12, 2023 in San Francisco, USA.

The conference will offer an opportunity to present the Company's new positioning in rare neurological diseases and the latest advances in its Batten disease program to major industry players. In parallel, Theranexus will participate in investor meetings at the Biotech Showcase 2023 to be held from January 9 to 11, 2023 in San Francisco.

The day before this event, Theranexus will also speak at the Sachs Associates' 6th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum on January 8, 2023 (https://www.sachsforum.com/6nif-about.html) with a presentation of the company and its programs. Theranexus management will also participate in a roundtable discussion on the theme "Rare and orphan diseases new modalities panel".

About Theranexus

Theranexus is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA). It specializes in the treatment of central nervous system disorders and is a pioneer in the development of drug candidates targeting both neurons and glial cells.

The company has a unique platform for the identification and characterization of advanced therapy drug candidates targeting rare neurological disorders and an initial drug candidate in clinical development for Batten disease.
Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

Next financial publication:

18 January 2023 (before stock exchange) : Cash position as at December 31th 2022

More information at http://www.theranexus.com
Click and follow us on Twitter and Linkedln


Contacts

THERANEXUS
Thierry Lambert
Chief Financial Officer
contact@theranexus.com






NEWCAP
Théo Martin/Pierre Laurent
Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 97
theranexus@newcap.eu

FP2COM
Florence Portejoie
Media Relations
+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83
fportejoie@fp2com.fr
