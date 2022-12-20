The Twenty-Sided Tavern, Powered by Gamiotics, Ushers in New Era of Audience Participation

Chicago Audiences Embrace Groundbreaking Levels of Interactivity on Stage

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Chicago audiences have borne witness to the critical acclaim and experiential success that is The Twenty-Sided Tavern, the groundbreaking D&D-like show adventure ignited by Gamiotics. Cutting-edge technology in live performance has put the power of storytelling in 'the palm of your hand', allowing thousands of audience members to control the adventure unfolding on stage during each one-of-a-kind performance of The Twenty-Sided Tavern, which will run through January 15, 2023, at The Broadway Playhouse.

The Chicago Tribune heralded the show as "a new family-friendly franchise that celebrates fantasy gaming… the audience has a total blast. Clearly authentic and fun."

Splash Mag revealed that "the show has lots of heart, and its many, many laughs are interwoven with a sense of real connection to both the performers and one's fellow audience members. The Twenty-Sided Tavern is the rare show that is both genuinely unique in its concept and utterly thrilling in its execution."

According to The Fourth Walsh, "The combination of digital and physical elements makes for a dynamic game. Whether you dress up, drink down and play hard OR want to observe as a bystander in street clothes, it's a unique, fun way to hang with your friends or colleagues. 'The Twenty-Sided Tavern' is innovative, interactive, improv insanity!"

Video HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0MOAF0-YFo

The technological integration powering this live performance juggernaut is the browser-based interface, Gamiotics, that allows any smartphone to access the platform. Audience members or event attendees are delivered information in real-time and can access the technology and content from anywhere in the world. Gamiotics Founder and CEO David Carpenter says, "We have enjoyed such a tremendous reception from audiences and critics alike in Chicago. Our forward-facing trajectory has us scouting the next and newest application of Gamiotics technology in live performance while strategically developing the next generation of Gamiotics for a new era of audience agency," says Carpenter.

Gamiotics has pioneered a new form of live shows called in-seat interactive immersive entertainment. The impact of Gamiotics is not merely stateside, as The Twenty-Sided Tavern awed more than 3500 patrons during its sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in the Fall of 2022.

Reviewing the Edinburgh engagement, Starburst Magazine explained that "the show uses… Gamiotics to allow the audience to interact with the show; you'll need to scan a QR code with your phone. The audience is divided into three separate groups, one for each of the players, and then you get to make choices for that player throughout the show. Everything from what sort of character they get to play to how they should respond to certain things. The audience can also aid their champion through a series of interactive votes and pop quizzes."

Before that, The Twenty-Sided Tavern sold out its World Premiere in April 2022 at the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera where it pushed the margins of audience participation and advanced the opportunities of the live experience to never-before-seen levels. The show's repeat business saw audience members returned repeatedly with four to six friends, to experience the show that is 'never quite the same.'

As an additional application of the proprietary technology, Purdue University recently began using Gamiotics' cutting-edge technology to power closed captioning during their shows on campus, allowing deaf and hearing-impaired audiences to enjoy live performances by simply using the smartphone that is already in the palm of their hands.

"Moving forward into 2023, we will keep delivering different scenarios in different markets to best deliver the solutions that are possible by the connectivity that Gamiotics provides," said Carpenter. "Our experiential impact is just beginning!"

Launched in 2020 by Founder and CEO David Carpenter, an expert in multiplatform content development, Gamiotics is currently the only software solution for the live entertainment market that connects the audience and content through the infinite power of technology. The Gamiotics browser-based interface allows any smartphone to access the platform making for a complete audience experience across multiple industry categories, events, and programming. For more information, go to www.gamiotics.com.

